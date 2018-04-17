Fresh To Death: Matric Learner Arrives In Coffin For Matric Dance

There is a saying that goes, "I don't want my best-dressed day in a casket", which basically means that one doesn't want one's fanciest day to be one's funeral.

Looking good for a special occasion is essential. Looking flawless at your matric dance, an occasion you expect to remember for the rest of your lifw, can seem like a matter of life or death for some.

This was true of a certain KZN matric learner, who went the extra mile to make her matric dance arrival extraordinary. Facebook has ever since been sharing images of the youngster, who made her grand entrance... in a coffin!

According to Radio 2000 the learner, who goes by the name of Megan, wants to be a funeral director and she said she wanted to "have fun" with her dance.

A hearse arrived at the venue, and Megan's open coffin slid out of the back with the assistance of two "undertakers". She then stepped out and smiled for the cameras, in what has to be one of the most outlandish dance entrances of all time.

One snapper captioned the photo: "Our society is becoming more and more demented by the second".

Whether her antics make you want to laugh yourself to death or leaves you feeling sick to death, she certainly stood out – no one will ever forget Megan at their matric dance.

Funnily enough, this is not the first time a learner arrived in a coffin for a matric dance in KwaZulu-Natal. According to The Sowetan, another student by the name Kashvir Suresh of Woodlands Secondary School arrived at his matric dance in a coffin, too.

The best part, was that the vehicle in which he arrived had the numberplate "DEADMAN-ZN"