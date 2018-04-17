All Sections
    17/04/2018

    NGO Uses Waste To Build Homes For Owls

    The Hartbeespoort-based organisation aims to collect 600 tons of plastic by the end of the year.

    The Owl Rescue Centre in North West is killing two birds with one stone, figuratively speaking. The nonprofit organisation is collecting bottles and plastic containers to make houses for owls at their centre.

    Founder of the organisation Brendon Murray says they ran out of wood, which they usually use to build these houses, and had to weigh their options.

    "We wanted to make a difference in the environment, and so far we have collected 45 tons of plastic," Murray told HuffPost on Tuesday.

    The Hartbeespoort-based organisation aims to collect 600 tons of plastic by the end of the year.

    The centre is dedicated to protecting owls, rescuing owls that are in danger, and rehabilitating and caring for owls that have been injured, or are sick, poisoned or orphaned. They are then released back into their natural environment using specifically researched release methods.

    Murray has spent most of his young life observing and studying birds. He came to the realisation a few years ago that owls, in particular, need help to prevent them from becoming endangered, and the Owl Rescue Centre was born.

