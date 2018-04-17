Ramaphosa Boots Fraser From The SSA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given Arthur Fraser the boot, removing him as director-general of the State Security Agency and transferring him to the department of correctional services.

The president has named Loyiso Jafta as Fraser's acting replacement.

In a statement by the SSA on Tuesday, spokesperson Brian Dube said the transfer follows interactions between Ramaphosa, state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Fraser himself. The transfer is effective immediately.

"[Jafta] has been appointed to act as the director-general of the SSA until the appointment process for the post is finalised...The president and minister are confident that Jafta is a suitable candidate to provide guided focus to the practical implementation of the institution's legal mandate," the statement read.

#ArthurFraser is accused of running a parallel intelligence network outside of government. From his own house. Yet he is not suspended. He's moved to Correctional Services. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) April 17, 2018

The transfer comes after inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe accused Fraser of undermining investigations into him [Fraser], by interfering with Dintwe's functions and revoking his security clearance. Dintwe, in court papers, claimed Fraser threatened and intimidated him repeatedly.

There was no indication as to what role Fraser will play at correctional services.

The agency said Jafta has extensive experience in the intelligence field, which dates back to his tenure in uMkhonto we Sizwe, where he served as an analyst in the department of intelligence and security. He also served as head of the National Communication Centre.

The DA slammed the decision to transfer Fraser to another department.

About time. Long overdue. #ArthurFraser should actually be fired. He is still in Government and having been the head of the SSA he knows everything about everything.



It's best to get him outside of Government and cut all access to resources. 😏 — Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) April 17, 2018

"While we welcome Fraser's removal from the SSA, it is completely outrageous that [Ramaphosa] has decided to merely transfer Fraser to a different government department, in light of the ongoing investigation into the damning criminal allegations against him," said DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

"The president's decision to transfer Fraser is nothing short of a continuation of the disgraceful trend started by former president Jacob Zuma, where [sic] patently corrupt and criminal officials escape liability for their actions."