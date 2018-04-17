RIPOdwaShweni: People Demand Answers As More Details Come To Light

Police have opened an inquest docket following the death of actor Odwa Shweni in the Drakensberg last week.

Shweni died on Thursday, when he fell 40 metres off a cliff while rehearsing on location in the Drakensberg.

In an interview with IOL, the film's producer, Gillian Schutte, said the accident was tragic.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the deceased's family, as well as friends and co-workers on the production. Many of us who worked on the shoot are still in a state of shock and trauma," she told the publication on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place at the Sterkspruit Waterfall near Monks Cowl in the southern Drakensberg. It is believed that Shweni had lost his footing and fell.

Members of the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit recovered Shweni's body on Friday morning below the waterfall.

According to IOL, a tour guide who wished to remain anonymous said the cast had arrived on the day like normal visitors and paid R40 entrance.

The tour guide told the publication: "They didn't have a guide because they never requested one – and no one knew they would walk as far as that part of the cliff.

"They rehearsed at a very dangerous section of the reserve. There was no way that guy could have survived; the cliff he stood on is slippery and there's a huge waterfall. We were called when there was this incident, and we searched till very late," he said.

As tributes continue to pour in for Shweni, people have demanded an explanation as to how he came to meet his death.

Many who took to Twitter felt the accident could have been avoided.

We are saddened by the tragic passing of an actor and a father Odwa Shweni. Still trying to gather all info about this tragic incident. Film Sets aren't created for actors to loose their lives, but to show off their craft. #RIPOdwaShweni pic.twitter.com/A77nTjGLZ4 — Tony (@TonyKgoroge) April 17, 2018

I did not know Odwa Shweni. I am mad as hell that he died on a film set while being made to shoot a clearly dangerous stunt. His producers have very serious explaining to do. On set safety is disregarded far too easily in our industry. #RIPOdwaShweni — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) April 17, 2018

What film was this? Who are these producers? Why was a fairly new actor being made to do dangerous stunts? What did this actor's contract say about the filming of dangerous scenes. Most importantly, was he insured? #RIPOdwaShweni — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) April 17, 2018

Still quite baffling how this happened on a film set where safety is meant to be a priority... May his soul Rest In Peace... ❤️#RIPOdwaShweni — Shalima mkongi (@ShalimaMkongi) April 17, 2018

Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.