All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/04/2018 13:58 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Thando Thabooty Served Up So Many Body Goals While In California For Coachella

    Other local celebs also attended. Here are some must-see pictures.

    ThandoThabethe/Instagram

    Media personality Thando Thabethe and her fiancé, Frans Mashao, recently trotted round the world in a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

    After Bali, the radio and club DJ headed to California for one of the biggest music festivals, Coachella.

    While there, she shared snaps on social media.

    So many body goals!

    .

    .

    Other local celebs also headed to the festival and we must say, the fashion was all that and more.

    .

    .

    Black Coffee was one of the performers. and if his pictures are anything to go by, major fun was had:

    MORE:celebritycoachellaEntertainmentkhuli chanaMs CosmoThando ThabetheThuli Phongolo