Thando Thabooty Served Up So Many Body Goals While In California For Coachella

Media personality Thando Thabethe and her fiancé, Frans Mashao, recently trotted round the world in a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

After Bali, the radio and club DJ headed to California for one of the biggest music festivals, Coachella.

While there, she shared snaps on social media.

So many body goals!

.

.

Other local celebs also headed to the festival and we must say, the fashion was all that and more.

.

.

Black Coffee was one of the performers. and if his pictures are anything to go by, major fun was had: