Nude Underwear Line For Black Women Making Waves

Many retail stores sell nude underwear – but not in shades that accommodate everyone. If you struggle to find nude underwear in your shade, then perhaps the underwear range created by Ade Hassan is perfect for you.

"I completely understand how frustrating it can be when you can't find products in your own nude – that's why I decided to create Nubian Skin, a lingerie and hosiery brand for women of colour," she says on the brand's website.

Since 2014 her brand has flourished and made a mark internationally. The London-born Nigerian businesswoman has managed to expand her business, and she introduced nude shoes last year.

In 2014 she was named Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. In October 2015 Nubian Skin was nominated for Hosiery Brand of the Year at the United Kingdom Lingerie Awards and won U.K.'s Favourite British Designer of the Year. She was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2017 for services to fashion.

Ade was inspired to go ahead with the business after a birthday card she received from a friend said her idea was brilliant and that she would soon be on the cover of Forbes magazine.

"The next day, I registered the company and started the trademark process. It was as if a switch had flipped, and I couldn't stop thinking about it. It was pretty much nonstop from there, waking up very early and going to bed very late, because I was still working full-time, but driven by adrenaline," she told Elle magazine in an interview.