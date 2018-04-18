SEE: Khaya Mthethwa's Sweet Birthday Message To His Wife

Former Miss SA Ntando Mthethwa celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday. Her husband, pastor and musician Khaya Mthethwa, took to social media to post his best wishes for her.

In an Instagram post, Khaya said he was amazed by the strength, character, courage, and intelligence she possesses.

"Seeing you grow and become the woman you always amaze me. The world is yet to see who God has made you to be. I have no idea what I did to deserve you. I love you, I honour you and a appreciate you babe. Happy 26th birthday," he wrote.

The duo tied the knot in a traditional ceremony held at Ntando's home in Piet Retief in December

ALSO READ: In Pictures: Khaya Mthethwa's And Ntando Kunene's Traditional Wedding

Happy Birthday, Ntando.