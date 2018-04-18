Your Next Miss SA Will Come From These 28 Women – Meet The Finalists

The first round of the Miss SA competition is over, and the top 28 candidates have been selected.

To find the next potential queen, judges travelled to various cities across the country meeting hopefuls.

Nine of the contestants are from Gauteng, seven from KwaZulu-Natal, three from Eastern Cape; two each from Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Western Cape, and one from Limpopo.

On Wednesday, the 28 hopefuls met with the judging panel that will be deliberating on the top 12 finalists to participate in the finale.

The finalists will be announced come May 3.

The regional qualifiers met at @TheMaslowHotel to meet the judges one last time to decide who will go on to be our #MissSA2018 top 12.

Who do you think our #MissSA2018 will be? pic.twitter.com/pgUW6zuts5 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) April 17, 2018

Earlier this year, Sun International's group manager for content Eugine Boniface said entries for the coveted crown of Miss SA had increased drastically, thanks to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' success on the global stage as Miss Universe.

Boniface said as soon as entries opened, more and more women entered to secure a place in the national pageant to compete for the crown.

"Her win has really just changed the whole face and shape of Miss South Africa. Going forward, we have big plans to empower women through the platform and to this end, we have developed a concept called Women360.

"Through the programme, this time around we were not only doing the regional judging, we also held roadshows in cities around the country focusing on all things women," Boniface said.

Miss SA will be crowned on Sunday, May 27 at the Sun Time Square in Tshwane.

The 28 finalists are:

1. Akile Khoza (23) from Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, who is studying for her Masters in neuroscience at Stellenbosch University.

2. Altina Vries (26), from Steinkopf, Northern Cape, currently living in Cape Town and working as a model.

3. Anzelle van Staden (24), from Centurion, Gauteng, has a BComm degree from the University of Pretoria and is currently a full-time model.

4. Avania Reddy (25) from Westville, KZN, is a mechanical engineer.

5. Bryoni Govender (21), from Kempton Park, Gauteng, is a third-year LLB student at the University of Johannesburg.

6. Chanté Holloway (23), originally from Atlantis in Western Cape and now residing in Johannesburg, studied at the New York Film Academy and works as an actress and model.

7. Chanté Jantjies (25), from Northcliff, Gauteng, has a BComm in finance from Varsity College and works as a news anchor for the SABC.

8. Daniellë de Jager (20) from Benoni, Gauteng, is currently studying biokinetics at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

9. Danielle Wallace (25), originally from Mount Edgecombe in KZN, has an honours degree in social sciences and works as a marketing account manager.

10. Eureka Khambako (23), from Hazyview, Mpumalanga, is studying fifth-year medicine at Stellenbosch University.

11. Karishma Ramdev (23), from Chatsworth, KZN, is a fifth-year medical student at the University of Pretoria.

12. Leah Prinsloo (22), from Morningside, KZN, is a graphic designer.

13. Lethukwenama Letsoalo (22) from Bergville, KZN, is studying fourth-year medicine at Stellenbosch University.

14. Lisa Stoffela (25), from Margate, KZN but who now lives in Sandton, Gauteng, is a final-year BComm financial management student at Varsity College.

15. Margo Fargo (25), originally from Heidedal in Free State, has a BSc consumer sciences honours degree and is a cofounder of nonprofit organisation.

16. Michelle Howell (24), from Kempton Park, Gauteng, is a second-year student in consumer sciences at Unisa and works as a designer and au pair.

17. Noxolo Ndebele (24), from Pinetown in KZN, has a BComm Acc degree and currently works as a financial controller.

18. Rethabile Lethoko (22), from Edenvale in Gauteng is a second-year BA student at Varsity College.

19. Rito-Grace Madingana (25), originally from Welkom, Free State, is a BComm graduate from the University of the Free State and now works as a model and NGO entrepreneur.

20. Tamarin Bensch (25), originally from Bedfordview in Gauteng but now living in Somerset West, works in property management and interior renovations.

21. Tamaryn Green (23), from Paarl in Western Cape, is in her final year of medicine at the University of Cape Town.

22. Taryn Bornman (25), from Pretoria East in Gauteng, has an honours degree in marketing and works in the finance industry.

23. Tegan Goldman (25) from Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, is studying Honours in corporate communication at Nelson Mandela University.

24. Thandokazi Mfundisi (23), from East London in Eastern Cape, is a final-year LLB student at Fort Hare.

25. Tharina Botes (21), from Roodepoort, Gauteng, is a first-year BComm marketing and business degree student at Damelin and a part-time model.

26. Thulisa Keyi (26), originally from East London in Eastern Cape but who now lives in Gauteng, is currently doing articles at KPMG after graduating from the University of Cape Town.

27. Tshegofatso Moloto (22), originally from Limpopo and now residing in Buccleuch in Gauteng, is in her final year of a BComm in marketing at the University of Johannesburg and is a part-time model.

28. Thokozile Mbatha (26), from Kimberley in Northern Cape and now staying in Observatory, Cape Town, is a digital marketing intern.