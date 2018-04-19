All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    20/04/2018 00:27 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Duduzane Zuma To Be Prosecuted For Culpable Homicide

    The state says Duduzane Zuma missed his two-month deadline to make representations in the case.

    Foto24 via Getty Images

    Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is going to be charged with culpable homicide by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), EWN reported on Thursday.

    Duduzane's case is related to a car accident he was involved in on the M1 highway back in 2014, when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi, resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube.

    According to the report, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku says Zuma missed the deadline to make representations after AfriForum's private prosecuting unit Advocate Gerrie Nel applied for a certificate called "certificate nolle presequi" on behalf of the Dube family.

    "He was given until the end of March 2018, and no representations have been received, hence the national director has decided that prosecution must ensue," Mfaku said.

    MORE:Duduzane ZumaGerrie NelNewsNPA