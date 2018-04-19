Duduzane Zuma To Be Prosecuted For Culpable Homicide

Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is going to be charged with culpable homicide by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), EWN reported on Thursday.

Duduzane's case is related to a car accident he was involved in on the M1 highway back in 2014, when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi, resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube.

[DEVELOPING] Following #AfriForum announcing to reporters that the #NPA had offered #DuduzaneZuma a chance to make "representations" on his culpable homicide case. NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says Zuma has missed his 2 months deadline for representations and will now be "prosecute[d]". pic.twitter.com/fw88YiIvCH — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) April 19, 2018

According to the report, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku says Zuma missed the deadline to make representations after AfriForum's private prosecuting unit Advocate Gerrie Nel applied for a certificate called "certificate nolle presequi" on behalf of the Dube family.

"He was given until the end of March 2018, and no representations have been received, hence the national director has decided that prosecution must ensue," Mfaku said.