Gigi Lamayne Opens Up About Her Struggle With Depression

It's encouraging to see stars using their fame to help dispel the myths and shame that are still too often associated with mental illness.

A few local celebs have stepped out in the past to talk about their struggles with depression, including "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, singer Simphiwe Dana and TV personality Minnie Dlamini.

Now rapper Gigi Lamayne has also revealed her fight with depression, after seven years battling the illness.

"Today marks my 7th year fighting and living with depression. I'm thankful to my friends and family who've supported me this long. The downs couldn't be easy," Gigi tweeted on Wednesday.

Today marks my 7th year fighting and living with depression. I'm thankful to my friends and family who've supported me this long. The downs couldn't be easy. — #iPhupho #GigiGang (@Gigi_Lamayne) April 18, 2018

She provided a timely reminder that love, support and medical intervention by a qualified healthcare provider can go a long way – but only after people seek help.