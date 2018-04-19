Guptas: 'Incompetent NPA And Hawks Are Conducting A Witch-Hunt Against Us'

In a statement issued by their lawyers on Wednesday night, the Guptas launched an attack on the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), calling them "incompetents" who are pursuing a "witch-hunt" against them, TimesLive reported.

The Guptas reportedly challenged the police to prove that there is a warrant of arrest out for Ajay Gupta, and promised to successfully challenge the seizure of the rehabilitation funds of their Optimum and Koornfontein mines.

On Monday, the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided the Guptas' estate in Saxonwold. According to News24, the NPA obtained a restraint order from the Bloemfontein High Court, allowing them to seize over R250-million's worth of the Guptas' assets.

BREAKING: SARS, police and assets forfeiture unit officials are conducting a raid at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/SIoeabDbus — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) April 16, 2018

The Gupta cars that were seized. Lambo Benz to RR. 😂 #GuptaRaid pic.twitter.com/frNxpOK2nO — sihle (@eskzul) April 16, 2018

The NPA reportedly said the assets belonged to "several individuals and entities who were implicated in the offences of theft, fraud and money-laundering, in respect of the Vrede dairy project: Estina matter".

"Amongst the assets forming part of the restraint order, include the following; immovable property (residential and business premises and farms), two aircrafts, a helicopter, vehicles and bank accounts belonging to certain entities, namely, Oakbay Investments, (Pty) Ltd, Islandsite Investments 180, Confidents Concept (Pty) Ltd, Sahara Computer (Pty) Ltd and Westdawn Investments and Aerohaven Trading," the NPA reportedly said.

The Guptas are reportedly severely offended by the raid. In a statement sent to TimesLive by their representative, BDK Attorneys Director Rudi Krause, the family says they have been "attacked by incompetents in the NPA and the Hawks".

Not only this, said Krause, but the police have openly said there is a warrant of arrest out for Ajay Gupta, which has not been shown to his attorney.

Krause reportedly said that the Guptas remain out of the country, and watched with dismay as the authorities raided their businesses and homes on Monday. The raid showed a country falling into despair, they reportedly said.

"They look across the world at South Africa and are appalled as to how a democratic state should have fallen into such disrepair that a senior and essential part of the justice system - the NPA - so completely fails in its duty to provide a copy of an arrest warrant to someone whom they publicise as a fugitive from justice.

"And at the same time those very incompetents bring an ultimately unsuccessful application to our courts based on a sheer failure to understand commerce‚ banking and the world of business‚" they reportedly said.

The NPA reportedly declined to respond.

In March, the Guptas' properties in India were raided by Indian tax authorities and police, including the country's elite financial crimes and money-laundering authority.

According to TimesLive, Indian officials said the brothers are under investigation in that country for allegedly bringing in "illicit money".