All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    19/04/2018 07:26 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    How Your Heart’s Taking A Beating From Your Holiday Binge Drinking

    Yes, HHS or Holiday Heart Syndrome is a thing. A serious thing in fact – that makes your heart beat really fast as a result of excessive drinking.

    Pixabay

    There's a chance that you're harming your heart with holiday binge-drinking.

    In a recent study, cardiologist, Dr. Stefan Brunner said: "We cannot yet conclude that a higher heart rate induced by alcohol is harmful. But people with heart conditions already have a higher heart rate, which in many cases triggers arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (afib). So it is plausible that the higher heart rate following alcohol consumption could lead to arrhythmias."

    Have a look at how alcohol overconsumption affects your heart:

    HuffPost SA

    Huff Post SA

    Huff Post SA

    Huff Post SA

    Not only is overconsumption of alcohol bad for your heart, it could ruin your life, especially if you drink and drive. Diageo urges you to take the pledge to #DriveDry during the holiday season. You can visit @DriveDry on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and click to share your pledge.

    MORE:alcohol abuseAlcohol overconsumptionDiageoholiday heart syndromeLifestylePartners Studio