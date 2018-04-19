Malema: There Is A Plot To Assassinate Me

EFF leader Julius Malema says there is a plot to assassinate him, and that underworld figures in Cape Town were approached to carry out the hit, according to Times Select. Malema reportedly said a "reliable source" in the security services told him about the plot, after the underworld figures rejected the request to carry out the plot. These figures were reportedly sympathetic to Malema.

Those people who want him dead are "related to the ANC", Malema reportedly said in an interview with Times Select. He said they were the same people who plotted against North West businessman, Wandile Bozwana, who was reportedly assassinated.

Malema reportedly said he had spoken to the police minister and the police commissioner about the plot.

Police minister Bheki Cele has asked police commissioner Khehla Sitole to investigate, TimesLive reported on Wednesday.

Malema himself called the minister about those claims. They spoke about it and it has been elevated to the national commissioner and it is obviously going to be an operational matter. The national commissioner is then in the process of conducting the entire analysis in as far as those threats are concerned. The national commissioner was brought on board to action the matter going forward‚" Cele's spokesperson, Nonkululeko Phokane reportedly said.

According to eNCA, the EFF believes the plot is related to the EFF's plan to bring a motion of no confidence vote against North West premier Supra Mahumapelo in the North West Legislature. The party reportedly said it had upped its internal security.