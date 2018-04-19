All Sections
    19/04/2018 10:34 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Ramaphosa Plans To Grow Economy Through Private Sector

    "Hell, we need the money – and I am going to ensure that we get the conditions that are suitable for our needs.”

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    President Cyril Ramaphosa, currently in London for the Commonwealth Summit, said he was confident he could attract more than $100-billion [~R1.2-trillion] in investments – in an ambitious strategy to revive SA's economy.

    "I'm approaching it with a private-sector lens. When I was in the private sector, you built a book – and that's how I'm approaching it. I want to build a book of investment," Ramaphosa told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

    "My main blueprint is to get investments going, because one of the reasons we are in this low-growth environment is lack of investment, both internal and external," the president said.

    I say, 'Hell, we need the money' – and I am going to ensure that we get the conditions that are suitable for our needs

    Ramaphosa asserted that state-owned enterprises could raise up to $40-billion [~R480-billion] to invest over the next five years without borrowing from government – this comes after rating agency Moody's kept South Africa's credit rating at investment grade.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    "I may be short-changing myself when I say $100-billion," he said, but identified the potential available to investors by emphasising the amount of money Beijing was ready to invest in South Africa – citing a $10-billion [~R120-billion] dam in Eastern Cape.

    "I say, 'Hell, we need the money' – and I am going to ensure that we get the conditions that are suitable for our needs."

    We are not going to go for a smash-and-grab. We are seeking to create a very good, solid and durable environment for investment

    He also touched on land expropriation without compensation, which is still a contested issue. He said addressing the wound caused by land hunger must not threaten business investments and the white minority.

    "We are not going to go for a smash-and-grab. We are seeking to create a very good, solid and durable environment for investment."

    MicroStockHub via Getty Images

    That could only be achieved through inclusive growth, responding now to people's "yearning for land" would ensure against "policy mishaps" in future.

