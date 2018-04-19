SA's Hip-Hop Success Is Providing Opportunities For International Acts

The South African hip-hop industry is both established and one of the fastest growing subcultures in Africa. Its popularity has meant that the biggest acts have the ability to transcend their genre and influence others – even across borders.

South Africa is rapidly becoming a global domain and playground for international musicians. 2017 alone saw an influx of global hip-hop superstars, such as Migos, Travis Scott, French Montana, Bryson Tiller and A$Ap Ferg.

The amount of spending power and amount of people that love hip-hop is coming to the fore Marketing specialist Silke Bucker

This year will be no different – on April 30, three-time Grammy award-winning U.S artist Chance The Rapper will make his maiden appearance at The Dome in Randburg, courtesy of Castle Lite.

Marketing specialist and Castle Lite marketing manager Silke Bucker chatted to HuffPost about the trend of international hip-hop artists coming to SA, saying the rise of our own hip-hop culture has fed the desire of these acts to travel here.

"The rise of African culture and all of these [African-American rappers] trying to understand their roots play a role in the influx of international stars. The amount of spending power and amount of people that love hip-hop is coming to the fore," she said.

"They know when they come here, they will fill the stadiums and arenas ... The local talent is going out into the world, increasing the platform and showing the world what SA hip-hop is about."

Chance The Rapper has three Grammy awards without an official studio album, so he's sure to give SA fans something they've never witnessed before. His bohemian, hip-hop gospel sound will be as refreshing as previous artists Castle Lite brought out – like Travis Scott in 2017, and J Cole in 2016.

Watch: Travis Scott Performs In SA