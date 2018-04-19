Shivambu: 'We Knew Economic Emancipation Would Irk Right-Wing Forces And Racists'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu tweeted his thoughts on AfriForum's plans to prosecute the party's leader, Julius Malema – dismissing the Afrikaner rights group as "right-wing forces and racists".

We knew from the beginning that struggle for economic emancipation, particularly land expropriation without compensation will irk the right wing forces and racists. We are not perturbed and will not be deterred by racists. It's No Surrender! No retreat! The land will come back. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 19, 2018

He said that "the democratic government must protect itself from narrow capture by AfriForum racists".

It is evident that white supremacists want to create a parallel anti-Black State apparatus that persecutes black leaders. The democratic government must protect itself from narrow Capture by Afriforum racists. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 19, 2018

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party was not "moved by AfriForum's empty, anti-black and reactionary threats".

We are not moved by #Afriform's empty, anti-black & reactionary threats. Our generational mission for economic freedom is inevitable. Land will be expropriated without compensation! No amount of lynch mob tactics by the racist #AfriForum will deter us! Qina CIC, qina! — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) April 19, 2018

While some supported Malema, others backed AfriForum.

Matters of public interest should be prosecuted by institutions that represent, and draw legitimacy from, the public. Handing prosecutorial power to a self-declared ethnic lobby group threatens democracy, and enables covert legal racism. #Afriforum — Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh 📚 (@SizweMpofuWalsh) April 19, 2018

Malema must do the honourable thing and resign from parliament just like he wanted Zuma gone for being accused of the same thing he is accused.



Superior logic dictates 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Afriforum #Malema — AyabalekaAmagwala (@lungani_ndumiso) April 19, 2018

The way I'm so irritated it's like this racist #Afriforum front of boers is trying to prosecute me. When we allow racist enclaves such as Orania to exist within the republic, these clowns will continue with their rubbish. — Kananelo Sexwale 💋💃🏽🕺🏿🌸 (@kaysexwale) April 19, 2018

We must privately prosecute all these corrupt whites too...



It's clear that #Afriforum is butt hurt over land.



Banyile! It's not a Malema call, it's a black peopke call and there will be no retraction, no going back... by any means necessary, it will return. — Landless Lee (@UnmovedLee) April 19, 2018

Julius Malema has become very popular, with the red sea behind him he's almost untouchable. I see war brewing #Afriforum — Mpho Ṋetshiṱangani (@doxie06) April 19, 2018

#Afriforum is teaching Malema a lesson of who Runs South Africa... He attacked Zuma they supported him. They are attacking him now. — ®MOJAPELO___ (@_Mojapelo___) April 19, 2018

In a statement, the EFF said claims made by AfriForum are "a nonsensical attempt of the ultra-right-wing formation of white racists".

The party claimed that what AfriForum is actually targeting, is its land policies.

"Instead of engaging in a democratic debate and engagement on the land question, AfriForum does what their colonial and apartheid forefathers did to freedom fighters, which is criminal persecution and prosecutions for political reasons," the party alleged.

AfriForum on Thursday announced it would be pursuing a private prosecution against the EFF leader. The organisation's advocate, Gerrie Nel, said that Malema would face charges of corruption and fraud.

The case relates to Malema's On-Point Engineering in Limpopo‚ involving work for the roads department.

In 2012‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela revealed Malema's involvement in the lucrative roads and bridges tender‚ saying he improperly benefited from the Limpopo government contract.

