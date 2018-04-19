All Sections
    • NEWS
    19/04/2018 13:52 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Shivambu: 'We Knew Economic Emancipation Would Irk Right-Wing Forces And Racists'

    AfriForum On Thursday announced it would be pursuing a private prosecution against EFF Leader Julius Malema.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, gestures during a media briefing in Alexandra township near Sandton. August 17, 2016.

    EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu tweeted his thoughts on AfriForum's plans to prosecute the party's leader, Julius Malema – dismissing the Afrikaner rights group as "right-wing forces and racists".

    He said that "the democratic government must protect itself from narrow capture by AfriForum racists".

    EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party was not "moved by AfriForum's empty, anti-black and reactionary threats".

    While some supported Malema, others backed AfriForum.

    In a statement, the EFF said claims made by AfriForum are "a nonsensical attempt of the ultra-right-wing formation of white racists".

    The party claimed that what AfriForum is actually targeting, is its land policies.

    "Instead of engaging in a democratic debate and engagement on the land question, AfriForum does what their colonial and apartheid forefathers did to freedom fighters, which is criminal persecution and prosecutions for political reasons," the party alleged.

    AfriForum on Thursday announced it would be pursuing a private prosecution against the EFF leader. The organisation's advocate, Gerrie Nel, said that Malema would face charges of corruption and fraud.

    The case relates to Malema's On-Point Engineering in Limpopo‚ involving work for the roads department.

    In 2012‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela revealed Malema's involvement in the lucrative roads and bridges tender‚ saying he improperly benefited from the Limpopo government contract.

    ALSO READ: Malema To AfriForum: 'Bring It On, Bloody Racists'

