These Indian Stand-Up Comics Are Absolutely The Best. Here's Proof.

Stand-up comics in India are no longer people who serve as fillers between entertainment shows on television. Now, they make those top entertainment shows themselves.
With the rising popularity of stand-up in India, fuelled in large measure by the Internet and YouTube, every comic has his or her own space to deliver funny yet relatable punchlines that resonate with today's youth and older audiences.
Here are some gems:
1. On standing united while drawing scenery
2. On 'breasts' vs 'tits'
3. On predictive texts
4. On moms and their OCD about cleaning
5. On the horror of saying 'sanitary napkin' in public
6. On Uber driver fake-spotting you
7. On kid's dilemma of calling you 'didi' or 'aunty'
8. On dads being passive-aggressive
9. On colouful cars in Delhi
10. On Indians traveling to the U.S.
11. On buying an iPhone for the first time
12. On tight airport security
13. On laziness
14. On people's ignorance
15. On bra shopping
16. On thankless wi-fi "vultures"
17. On deep and detailed talks with bae
18. On moms preserving old papers in Godrej almirah
19. On mom's golden rule
20. On creepy men trying to hit on women
21. On being an extrovert
22. On Uber drivers being Uber drivers
23. On ass-licking employees
24. On applying 'fairness cream'
25. On weird soup fractions
26. On pomegranates vs bananas
27. On difficulties faced by female comedians
28. On how to talk to women on the phone
29. On why moms would make the perfect criminals
30. On evergreen show that CID is
31. On dads nagging for food
32. On confident guy behind the counter at a pharmacy
33. On expensive taboos
34. On alarm clocks
35. On how superheroes wouldn't be superheroes if their moms were alive
36. On being an introvert
37. On turbulent flights
38. On clueless drivers
39. On how easily you can disappoint your dad
40. On driver's disappointment after learning the monorail in Mumbai is only 5km long