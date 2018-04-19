These Indian Stand-Up Comics Are Absolutely The Best. Here's Proof.

Stand-up comics in India are no longer people who serve as fillers between entertainment shows on television. Now, they make those top entertainment shows themselves.



With the rising popularity of stand-up in India, fuelled in large measure by the Internet and YouTube, every comic has his or her own space to deliver funny yet relatable punchlines that resonate with today's youth and older audiences.

Here are some gems:

1. On standing united while drawing scenery

BISWA KALYAN RATH / YOUTUBE

2. On 'breasts' vs 'tits'

3. On predictive texts

4. On moms and their OCD about cleaning

5. On the horror of saying 'sanitary napkin' in public

6. On Uber driver fake-spotting you



Kunal Kamra / YouTube

7. On kid's dilemma of calling you 'didi' or 'aunty'

8. On dads being passive-aggressive

9. On colouful cars in Delhi

10. On Indians traveling to the U.S.

EIC / YouTube

11. On buying an iPhone for the first time

Zakir Khan / YouTube

12. On tight airport security

13. On laziness

14. On people's ignorance

Abhishek Upmanyu / YouTube

15. On bra shopping

Aditi Mittal / YouTube

16. On thankless wi-fi "vultures"

17. On deep and detailed talks with bae

18. On moms preserving old papers in Godrej almirah

Amit Tandon / YouTube

19. On mom's golden rule

Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

20. On creepy men trying to hit on women

21. On being an extrovert

22. On Uber drivers being Uber drivers

Kunal Kamra / YouTube

23. On ass-licking employees





24. On applying 'fairness cream'

Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

25. On weird soup fractions

26. On pomegranates vs bananas

27. On difficulties faced by female comedians

28. On how to talk to women on the phone

Zakir Khan

29. On why moms would make the perfect criminals

30. On evergreen show that CID is

31. On dads nagging for food

32. On confident guy behind the counter at a pharmacy

33. On expensive taboos

34. On alarm clocks

Being Indian / YouTube

35. On how superheroes wouldn't be superheroes if their moms were alive

36. On being an introvert

37. On turbulent flights

38. On clueless drivers

39. On how easily you can disappoint your dad

40. On driver's disappointment after learning the monorail in Mumbai is only 5km long

Random Chikibum / YouTube

