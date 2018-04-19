All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    20/04/2018 07:23 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    These Indian Stand-Up Comics Are Absolutely The Best. Here's Proof.

    Be warned – your sides may ache.

    KENNY SEBASTIAN / ADITI MITTAL / ZAKIR KHAN

    Stand-up comics in India are no longer people who serve as fillers between entertainment shows on television. Now, they make those top entertainment shows themselves.

    With the rising popularity of stand-up in India, fuelled in large measure by the Internet and YouTube, every comic has his or her own space to deliver funny yet relatable punchlines that resonate with today's youth and older audiences.

    Here are some gems:

    1. On standing united while drawing scenery

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    BISWA KALYAN RATH / YOUTUBE

    2. On 'breasts' vs 'tits'

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    3. On predictive texts

    Them Boxer Shorts / YouTube

    Them Boxer Shorts / YouTube

    Them Boxer Shorts / YouTube

    4. On moms and their OCD about cleaning

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    5. On the horror of saying 'sanitary napkin' in public

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    6. On Uber driver fake-spotting you

    Kunal Kamra / YouTube

    Kunal Kamra / YouTube

    7. On kid's dilemma of calling you 'didi' or 'aunty'

    Vasu Primlani / YouTube

    Vasu Primlani / YouTube

    Vasu Primlani / YouTube

    8. On dads being passive-aggressive

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    9. On colouful cars in Delhi

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    10. On Indians traveling to the U.S.

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    11. On buying an iPhone for the first time

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    12. On tight airport security

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    13. On laziness

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    14. On people's ignorance

    Abhishek Upmanyu / YouTube

    Abhishek Upmanyu / YouTube

    Abhishek Upmanyu / YouTube

    Abhishek Upmanyu / YouTube

    Abhishek Upmanyu / YouTube

    15. On bra shopping

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    Aditi Mittal / YouTube

    16. On thankless wi-fi "vultures"

    Them Boxer Shorts / YouTube

    Them Boxer Shorts / YouTube

    Them Boxer Shorts / YouTube

    Them Boxer Shorts / YouTube

    17. On deep and detailed talks with bae

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    18. On moms preserving old papers in Godrej almirah

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    Amit Tandon / YouTube

    19. On mom's golden rule

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    20. On creepy men trying to hit on women

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    21. On being an extrovert

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    22. On Uber drivers being Uber drivers

    Kunal Kamra / YouTube

    Kunal Kamra / YouTube

    Kunal Kamra / YouTube

    Kunal Kamra / YouTube

    23. On ass-licking employees

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    24. On applying 'fairness cream'

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    25. On weird soup fractions

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    26. On pomegranates vs bananas

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    27. On difficulties faced by female comedians

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    28. On how to talk to women on the phone

    Zakir Khan

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    29. On why moms would make the perfect criminals

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    Kenny Sebastian / YouTube

    30. On evergreen show that CID is

    All India Bakchod / YouTube

    All India Bakchod / YouTube

    All India Bakchod / YouTube

    31. On dads nagging for food

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    32. On confident guy behind the counter at a pharmacy

    Varun Thakur

    Varun Thakur

    Varun Thakur

    33. On expensive taboos

    Buttercups Intimates / YouTube

    Buttercups Intimates / YouTube

    Buttercups Intimates / YouTube

    Buttercups Intimates / YouTube

    34. On alarm clocks

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    Being Indian / YouTube

    35. On how superheroes wouldn't be superheroes if their moms were alive

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    EIC / YouTube

    36. On being an introvert

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    Biswa Kalyan Rath / YouTube

    37. On turbulent flights

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    Zakir Khan / YouTube

    38. On clueless drivers

    Karunesh Talwar

    Karunesh Talwar / YouTube

    Karunesh Talwar

    39. On how easily you can disappoint your dad

    Kenny Sebastian

    Kenny Sebastian

    40. On driver's disappointment after learning the monorail in Mumbai is only 5km long

    Random Chikibum / YouTube

    Random Chikibum / YouTube

    Random Chikibum / YouTube

    Random Chikibum / YouTube

    Random Chikibum / YouTube

    Random Chikibum / YouTube

    You can subscribe to them here:

    > Biswa Kalyan Rath
    > Kenny Sebastian
    > Karunesh Talwar
    > Aditi Mittal
    > Naveen Richard
    > Abhishek Upmanyu
    > Kunal Kamra
    > Zakir Khan
    > Gursimran Khamba
    > Varun Thakur
    > Amit Tandon
    > Vasu Primlani
    > Atul Khatri
    > Sahil Shah
    > Tanmay Bhat
    > Vir Das
    > Neeti Palta
    > Rahul Subramanian
    > Punya Arora

    5 Hilarious Videos Of Indians Losing It On Their Wedding Day

