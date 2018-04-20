While credit-card fraud increased in 2017, compared to 2016, debit-card fraud decreased. This is according to the latest card fraud statistics recently released by the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).

Sabric CEO Kalyani Pillay says that the decrease seen in debit-card fraud is due to a reduction in lost and/or stolen cards and counterfeit-card fraud.

Lost and/or stolen credit-card fraud, however, saw a 44.5 percent increase and accounted for 5.9 percent of overall gross fraud losses in 2017, with 76.1 percent of fraud occurring in South Africa. Criminals mostly stole, swopped or installed card-entrapment devices at ATMs and then shoulder-surfed victims to obtain their PINs.

"Criminals are always adjusting their tactics to take advantage of innovations in the banking landscape," said Pillay.

The statistics also indicate that credit card-related "card-not-present" (CNP) fraud is still the leading contributor to gross fraud losses in South Africa, and showed an increase of 7.4 percent from 2016, accounting for 72.9 percent of the losses on SA-issued credit cards. CNP debit-card fraud showed a more significant increase of 60.7 percent, due to certain banks allowing online CNP transactions on debit cards.

Pillay has stressed that bank clients need to be vigilant about protecting their personal information always. "Always protect your personal information, and do not under any circumstances share PINs, One-Time PINs or any other authentication information with anyone. Your bank will never ask you for these."

