Dikgang Moseneke, Lillian Dube, Hashim Amla And Others To Receive National Orders

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Proteas player Hashim Amla and veteran actress Lillian Dube will be celebrated for the brilliant work they have done in their respective fields on Saturday.

They will be among those receiving South Africa's top honours at the national orders investiture ceremony on Saturday.

The chancellor of the national orders, Dr Cassius Lubisi, says Dube is been recognised with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for "her contribution to the performing arts and raising awareness in women's health issues through storytelling. Her creative ways of dealing with serious subjects through humour has been healing to the nation".

The Order of Luthuli in Gold will be bestowed on Moseneke for his outstanding contribution to the field of law and the administration of justice in South Africa.

"Through his leadership our fledgling democracy has continually administered justice without fear, favour or prejudice," according to Lubisi.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse is being honoured for his contribution to the field of music and social cohesion. Like Dube, Hashim Amla, former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey and retired track star Elana Meyer, he will receive the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver.

Amla's accolade is for his many batting feats in the international cricket arena and the fact that he "remains one of the leading batsmen of our time" – a major force in SA's resurgent cricket pride.

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla celebrates a century during the second day of the second Test Match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Bloemfontein, on October 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI (Photo credit should read MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images)

National orders are the highest awards bestowed on citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have made a significant impact in improving the lives of South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo at the official ceremony.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in Gold will be awarded to four African former presidents: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Sam Nujoma of Namibia and posthumously to the late Sir Quett Ketumile Masire of Botswana.