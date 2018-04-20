All Sections
    • NEWS
    20/04/2018 11:56 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    'I Am Here To Listen' – Bheki Cele To Mahikeng Protesters

    Cele then promised to return in two weeks to probe the allegations.

    Gallo Images via Getty Images

    Violence in Mahikeng resulted in Minister of Police Bheki Cele addressing the people of Mmabatho on Friday morning, and asking to hear their grievances.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa is also in Mahikeng trying to calm tensions, as violent protests demanding the removal of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo show no signs of slowing down.

    "I am here to listen," said Cele to residents int he suburb of Danville, trying to find out what had caused the outrage.

    Danville residents insisted, "We are not part and parcel of the people who are protesting," – but complained about excessive police abuse during protests. Cele says he will sort those issues out, as residents singled out specific police officers and described how they had allegedly mistreated citizens.

    Allegations of private mayoral bodyguards shooting the vulnerable – the elderly and disabled – also surfaced, and claims that racist names like "Boesman" ["Bushman"; a derogatory reference to Khoisan people] were being used to insult residents.

    Cele promised to return in two weeks to probe the allegations – and police handling of the crisis in general.

    President Ramaphosa curtailed his trip to London to return on Thursday night, and is scheduled to speak to the people of Mahikeng at around 12 noon.

