'I Am Here To Listen' – Bheki Cele To Mahikeng Protesters

Violence in Mahikeng resulted in Minister of Police Bheki Cele addressing the people of Mmabatho on Friday morning, and asking to hear their grievances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also in Mahikeng trying to calm tensions, as violent protests demanding the removal of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo show no signs of slowing down.

#MahikengProtests - Police Minister Bheki Cele has just arrived. Residents are speaking to him. Here is what he has said so far. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/xUYse4PI3r — eNCA (@eNCA) April 20, 2018

"I am here to listen," said Cele to residents int he suburb of Danville, trying to find out what had caused the outrage.

Danville residents insisted, "We are not part and parcel of the people who are protesting," – but complained about excessive police abuse during protests. Cele says he will sort those issues out, as residents singled out specific police officers and described how they had allegedly mistreated citizens.

The rubber bullet marks on some of the protesters in Mahikeng. #MahikengUnrests @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/8zWgdEWgI8 — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) April 20, 2018

Protesters claim a mentally ill man was shot by cops. He was pushed in a wheelbarrow. #MahikengUnrests @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/FIf7FoikWu — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) April 20, 2018

Allegations of private mayoral bodyguards shooting the vulnerable – the elderly and disabled – also surfaced, and claims that racist names like "Boesman" ["Bushman"; a derogatory reference to Khoisan people] were being used to insult residents.

Cele promised to return in two weeks to probe the allegations – and police handling of the crisis in general.

Bheki Cele promises to come back to #Mahikeng in 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/kFeXR7sjI6 — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) April 20, 2018

#MahikengProtests - This man tells Bheki Cele that provincial government has failed them. They want National government to save them. Now on #eNCA. pic.twitter.com/jywnorFBzo — eNCA (@eNCA) April 20, 2018

Protesters have started to gather in numbers close to the warehouse that was looted. #Mahikeng (@iavanpijoos) pic.twitter.com/uVv5ec7L62 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) April 20, 2018

President Ramaphosa curtailed his trip to London to return on Thursday night, and is scheduled to speak to the people of Mahikeng at around 12 noon.