    • ENTERTAINMENT
    20/04/2018 16:32 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    It's Samas Season Yet Again; And The Nominees Are...

    The nominees for the top five categories will only be announced in May.

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Kwesta was one of the biggest winners during Sama23. He is also a nominee for Sama24.

    It's almost time for the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas). The nominees for most of the categories were announced during a nominee party hosted at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday night.

    Recording Industry of South Africa [Risa] CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated nominated artists and wished them well ahead of awards night.

    He said the competition this year was tight.

    "We applaud those who have made the cut and wish them the best going to Sun City. The Sama remains the most prestigious accolade our musicians aspire to possess, and we are committed to a fair and credible process of selecting worthy winners," Sibisi said.

    While nominees for most of the categories were announced on the night, organisers also revealed plans to announce the nominees for the top five categories only in May.

    Those categories are; Male Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Album of the Year.

    The nominees for the Record of the Year were also not announced on Thursday night. These will be revealed on Friday night during the broadcast of Live Amp on SABC1.

    The awards ceremony will take place on June 2 at the Sun City Superbowl.

    And (some of) the nominees are:

    The show will be broadcast live on SABC1.

    Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.

