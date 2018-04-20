It's Samas Season Yet Again; And The Nominees Are...

It's almost time for the 24th South African Music Awards (Samas). The nominees for most of the categories were announced during a nominee party hosted at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday night.

Recording Industry of South Africa [Risa] CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated nominated artists and wished them well ahead of awards night.

He said the competition this year was tight.

"We applaud those who have made the cut and wish them the best going to Sun City. The Sama remains the most prestigious accolade our musicians aspire to possess, and we are committed to a fair and credible process of selecting worthy winners," Sibisi said.

While nominees for most of the categories were announced on the night, organisers also revealed plans to announce the nominees for the top five categories only in May.

Those categories are; Male Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Album of the Year.

The nominees for the Record of the Year were also not announced on Thursday night. These will be revealed on Friday night during the broadcast of Live Amp on SABC1.

The awards ceremony will take place on June 2 at the Sun City Superbowl.

And (some of) the nominees are:

Over the years music has captivated society. Adding visuals has completely changed perspective of how the world views OUR MUSIC. The game changing nominees for 'Music Video of the Year" are#SAMA24 #NOMINEES pic.twitter.com/QPAWpzOr1N — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 19, 2018

Hebana. Kwaito has evolved! These nominees are the ones that make that possible#SAMA24 #NOMINEES pic.twitter.com/qlawyowdDJ — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 19, 2018

If you stay raising the bars you get rewarded, the nominees for Best Hip-Hop Album are#SAMA24 #NOMINEES pic.twitter.com/LxTkR6pQJv — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 19, 2018

They kept us dancing that's why they are the nominees for the Best Dance Album, the nominees are#SAMA24 #NOMINEES pic.twitter.com/3EiOyJIJGq — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 19, 2018

The Best Alternative Music Album nominees are#SAMA24 #NOMINEES pic.twitter.com/o0AwJnorHE — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 19, 2018

This category is undeniably the very heart of South African music with the artists that don't fall short of greatness, the nominees for Best Afro Pop Album are#SAMA24 #NOMINEES pic.twitter.com/Wmqidq7LGB — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 19, 2018

Nominees for Best African Indigenous Gospel Album are#SAMA24 #NOMINEES pic.twitter.com/gzSJF2m8Bc — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 19, 2018

The nominees for Best Adult Contemporary Album are#SAMA24 #NOMINEES pic.twitter.com/Gy6XTcWxg5 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 19, 2018

The show will be broadcast live on SABC1.

Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.