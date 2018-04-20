Meet The 41-Year-Old Woman Who 'Stopped Ageing' When She Was 20

A 41-year-old woman from Bolton, England says she gets mistaken for her son's 20-year-old girlfriend, because she looks so young.

"I've always looked young," Shimmi Munshi told The Metro UK. "As my friends began ageing, I seemed to go in the opposite direction, but I've no idea why," she added.

"I didn't notice it particularly, but all my friends did. They were all moaning that I'd discovered the secret of eternal youth and they wanted me to share it."

She told the publication there are no big secret to her looks. She has never had surgery – in fact her skincare routine is pretty basic.

"I have never spent a lot of money on beauty products, though of course, I take care of myself; I drink green tea and I don't smoke or drink booze. I'm a member of the local gym, and I drink lots of water."

Munshi reckons her youthful looks are likely down to great genetics, as her parents both look great in their old age.

She does admit her youthful looks can get pretty annoying. She's been asked for proof of identity many times, and her son has had to deal with the annoyance of his mum being called his girlfriend.

Thankfully her son, Ameen is no longer bothered. "As a teenager, he didn't like all the attention," said Munshi. "He is now 20 and has got used to the constant comments about his mum's looks."

