    • ENTERTAINMENT
    20/04/2018 16:43 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    WWE Live Is In South Africa

    Superstars like Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Matt Hardy and more were some of the performers in the roster.

    Getty Images

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is in South Africa this weekend as part of its worldwide tour of 2018.

    The tour touched down in Cape Town on Wednesday as the three-leg African stage got underway.

    WWE

    Superstars like Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Matt Hardy are some of the performers on the roster. The Cape Town event on Wednesday started with a 10-bell salute for WWE legend Bruno Sammartino, who passed away aged 82.

    The crowd in Cape Town were treated to an incredible display between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns, in particular, got the fans into mass overdrive.

    WWE

    The Cape Town leg is over, but WWE is not done – the superstars will be performing at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Friday, and finally at the TicketPro Dome on Saturday.

