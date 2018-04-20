WWE Live Is In South Africa

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is in South Africa this weekend as part of its worldwide tour of 2018.

The tour touched down in Cape Town on Wednesday as the three-leg African stage got underway.

Superstars like Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Matt Hardy are some of the performers on the roster. The Cape Town event on Wednesday started with a 10-bell salute for WWE legend Bruno Sammartino, who passed away aged 82.

The Cape Town leg is over, but WWE is not done – the superstars will be performing at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Friday, and finally at the TicketPro Dome on Saturday.