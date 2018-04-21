Lesufi: Online Registration Safe, Despite Several Hack Attempts

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reassured parents that the online registration system is safe, following over 800 attempts to hack it this week, reported EWN.

The system went live on Monday, with the department receiving over 200,000 applications so far, for Grade one and nine placements for 2019.

Thank you 🙏. The numbers keep increasing as the demand goes up. Look at the successful applications since Monday, over 200,000 just for Gr 1 and 8. — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) April 18, 2018

"We are using one of the reliable institutions to carry our servers and there is no way that that server can be hacked and we just want to warn those people that they must not waste their time, there is no way that that server can be hacked," the MEC said.

Lesufi said despite minor glitches the registration process is going well.

"The only thing we're picking up is the complaints from parents that some of the schools are even reluctant to take their documents because they're told the schools are full even before they could take those documents. It's something we're working around as a team to rectify."