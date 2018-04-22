Bye, Steve Komphela. Your Resignation Was Overdue, Say Amakhosi Fans

Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed that coach Steve Komphela has resigned as head coach of the club with immediate effect — to the sigh of many Amakhosi fans.

This follows Saturday night's 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final loss to Free State Stars.

A statement by the club confirmed that Komphela had resigned with immediate effect as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

Breaking News: Steve Komphela has resigned with immediate effect as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs! More news to follow #KCOneTeam — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 21, 2018

Ugly scenes followed the defeat to Ea Llo Koto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as fans invaded the pitch and attacked the players and coaching staff. Players had to flee to the change-room as the scenes played out.

Chaos and destruction ensued after Kaizer Chiefs fell 2-0 to Free States Stars in the Nedbank Cup last night. Chiefs' manager Komphela threw in the towel immediately after. pic.twitter.com/Rzv0jkKzIH — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) April 22, 2018

Reflecting post the match, Komphela said he believed the team did not deserve the results. "But you can't fault the players... so many missed opportunities," he said.

"What we saw today is not good for football. It calls for reflection also from my side about this club, about the future.

"If I'm the trigger for this (violence), then maybe one has to say 'maybe step aside...just stop the switch.'"

Amakhosi fans agree. In fact, they say it was long overdue.

Kaizer Chiefs are out of the #NedbankCup, and will go three whole seasons without a single major trophy...



It's the club's longest silverware drought since they were formed in 1970. pic.twitter.com/Sw8gtzzUzn — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 21, 2018

Kaizer Chiefs have gone 3 full years without winning anything under coach Steve Komphela! 3 years is a record no one wants to claim at Naturena. Credit to Free State Stars for writing this footnote in the Chiefs history books.... Steve leaves without winning anything ... — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) April 21, 2018

Mama, the person who has brought us drought at Kaizer Chiefs for 3 seasons is here. We were winning cups before him. We don't need a signal, give HIM the Arsene Wenger sign Mama. #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/yjM7gJOkHa — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) April 21, 2018

Kaizer Chiefs without Kompela is like Rooibos tea with honey and lemon 😂😂😂👊👍 — Privacy (@Privacy86637557) April 22, 2018