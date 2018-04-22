All Sections
    22/04/2018 10:21 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Bye, Steve Komphela. Your Resignation Was Overdue, Say Amakhosi Fans

    Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed the coach's resignation.

    Twitter

    Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed that coach Steve Komphela has resigned as head coach of the club with immediate effect — to the sigh of many Amakhosi fans.

    This follows Saturday night's 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final loss to Free State Stars.

    A statement by the club confirmed that Komphela had resigned with immediate effect as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

    Ugly scenes followed the defeat to Ea Llo Koto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as fans invaded the pitch and attacked the players and coaching staff. Players had to flee to the change-room as the scenes played out.

    Reflecting post the match, Komphela said he believed the team did not deserve the results. "But you can't fault the players... so many missed opportunities," he said.

    "What we saw today is not good for football. It calls for reflection also from my side about this club, about the future.

    "If I'm the trigger for this (violence), then maybe one has to say 'maybe step aside...just stop the switch.'"

    Amakhosi fans agree. In fact, they say it was long overdue.

