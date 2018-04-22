All Sections
    • NEWS
    22/04/2018 10:19 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    People Want Justice For The Security Guard Beaten Unconscious By Fans At Moses Mabhida

    Firstly, "bring the culprits to book."

    Chaos erupted after Kaizer Chief's 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final loss to Free State Stars on Saturday night — resulting in an unconscious security guard.

    Fans in Durban stormed the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch and can be seen on video repeatedly kicking and beating the guard with unidentifiable and identifiable objects such as chairs, before fleeing as police approached.

    Disclaimer: According to some reports, the security guard is a male. The sex of the security guard is not yet confirmed.

    Irate fans and South Africans more broadly have expressed their utter disappointment with the behaviour of Amakhosi fans on social media, especially towards this particular security guard.

    They, as we do, are itching to know what the course of action will be to obtain justice for the guard. Some have expressed their suggestions.

    The security guard was severely hurt, and is in hospital, reported Times Live.

    Some spectators were also injured, four fires were reportedly started at the stadium and camera crew equipment was destroyed.

    Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Nqobile Gwala has confirmed that two suspects, aged 27 and 33 have been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

    Premier Soccer League, spokesman Lux September condemned the "lawless violence" and a full statement from the league is expected later.

    Head coach, Steve Komphela has since resigned.

