People Want Justice For The Security Guard Beaten Unconscious By Fans At Moses Mabhida

Chaos erupted after Kaizer Chief's 2-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final loss to Free State Stars on Saturday night — resulting in an unconscious security guard.

Fans in Durban stormed the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch and can be seen on video repeatedly kicking and beating the guard with unidentifiable and identifiable objects such as chairs, before fleeing as police approached.

Disclaimer: According to some reports, the security guard is a male. The sex of the security guard is not yet confirmed.

Irate fans and South Africans more broadly have expressed their utter disappointment with the behaviour of Amakhosi fans on social media, especially towards this particular security guard.

What kind of disgusting human being kicks a defenseless woman down on the ground in the face until she loses consciousness??? We need arrests here, not just sanctions forcing the club to play behind closed doors. More must be done. #nedbankcup — Marc Lewis (@MarcLewisZA) April 22, 2018

Yesterday a defenseless lady was beaten to within an inch of her life because a football result wasn't to fans liking. We are now at the stage where human life means less than a score-line. What a shameful day! #NedbankCup — Roscoe Thompson (@rosthompson_81) April 22, 2018

They, as we do, are itching to know what the course of action will be to obtain justice for the guard. Some have expressed their suggestions.

Kaizer Chiefs fans should be held responsible and arrested for what they did yesterday. We cannot allow them to get away with what they did. I'm disappointed in their conduct. #NedbankCup #Khosi4Life pic.twitter.com/vTc1kfayz9 — Fortunate Silinda (@FortunateSilind) April 22, 2018

Kaizer Chiefs games must be played in a "still cage pitch" akere they have WWE superstars Supporters.. #NedbankCup @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/xDF4tzjbWp — Papa_Ash (@JuJuVuma) April 22, 2018

KaizerChiefs must pay her . Compensate her very well. This is just nonsense as a KC fan this a pure disgrace. This is just bull... dazmmmnnn the poor woman though.. she didnt do anything that contributed to the lose. — 🇿🇦FLAT EARTHER MZANSI (@LesBlixMark) April 21, 2018

If police didn't or don't make arrest with evidence we all see and is freely available, holiganism won't stop in our stadiums — MacVos (@Ntabaiyasha) April 22, 2018

The security guard was severely hurt, and is in hospital, reported Times Live.

Some spectators were also injured, four fires were reportedly started at the stadium and camera crew equipment was destroyed.

#NedbankCup The moment players ran for their lives. Violent stadium invasion by fans at the Moses Mabhida in Durban. Nedbank Cup semi-final, Kaizer Chiefs vs Free State Stars.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/CF9xSYW6Kh — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) April 21, 2018

I saw terrible things today😭😭 they burnt chairs right in front of us🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/vO89cPx5qp — Miss Luh Cocoa Bomb🍫 (@lungoh_ngcobo) April 21, 2018

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Nqobile Gwala has confirmed that two suspects, aged 27 and 33 have been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

KZN police have confirmed that two suspects, aged 27 and 33, have been arrested following last night's violence involving #KaizerChiefs fans at a #NedbankCup match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) April 22, 2018

#KaizerChiefs #NedbankCup The two suspects, who have been charged with for public violence and malicious damage to property, will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court tomorrow. — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) April 22, 2018

#KaizerChiefs #NedbankCup KZN Police's Captain Nqobile Gwala says they cannot confirm how many people were injured. More arrested are expected. — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) April 22, 2018

Premier Soccer League, spokesman Lux September condemned the "lawless violence" and a full statement from the league is expected later.

WHY are we so angry as a nation?..... The uncomfortable conversation we need to have — Lux September (@Lux_September) April 21, 2018

Head coach, Steve Komphela has since resigned.