Barack Obama To Deliver 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Former US president Barack Obama will deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg in July, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Obama Foundation announced on Monday.

"For most of his life, Nelson Mandela fought for democracy and equality. His presidency was defined by his efforts to solidify the fragile democracy of South Africa, and by his lessons on the politics of 'bridge-building' over the politics of division," the two foundations said in a joint statement.

The lecture's theme will be "Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a Changing World".

The foundations said the lecture would take place on July 17, 2018 - a day before Nelson Mandela International Day - at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.

About 4,000 people were expected to attend.

South African military jet fighters fly past a 9-metre (30-feet) bronze statue of the late former South African President Nelson Mandela after it was unveiled as part of the Day of Reconciliation Celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 16, 2013.

The lecture will also be used to honour the centennial of Madiba's birth.

"The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture will focus on creating conditions for bridging divides, working across ideological lines, and resisting oppression and inequality," the joint statement said.

Previous speakers include presidents Bill Clinton, Thabo Mbeki, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Mary Robinson and Michelle Bachelet.

News24