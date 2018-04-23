Maps Maponyane: 'Reading Helped Me Overcome Stutter And Built My Self-Esteem'

Seven mobile libraries – one per grade – have been donated to Kama Primary School in Port Elizabeth by commercial printing and manufacturing company Novus Holdings, in partnership with the New Africa Education Foundation (NAEF).

The programme aims to promote reading for pleasure while teaching learners that literacy is the gateway to a better future, as part of the two companies' ongoing contribution to providing resources to educate children – and coinciding happily with World Book Day today.

According to the U.N., World Book Day is a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and reading in more than 100 countries.

"Mobile libraries excite learners and ignite a passion for knowledge so essential in progressing education and learning."

Model and TV personality Maps Maponyane was part of the team delivering the mobile libraries last week. He says reading boosted his self-esteem when he was growing up.

"Growing up, I had a stutter and lacked self-esteem. Through reading and cultivating a love for books, I overcame this challenge. Today I am thrilled to spread the message that reading is cool," he said.

"Reading has the power to transform lives by lifting the youth out of dire circumstances, and I believe that education is the answer to unlocking our country's potential," Maponyane added.

Group executive for Business Development at Novus Holdings Mike Ehret has also emphasised the importance of education.

"We believe that education is the key to upliftment. It was encouraging to work with Maps, as he shares this belief, passion and commitment to growing literacy in South Africa. Progress in education is achievable if we stand together to make reading a priority," said Ehret.

More than 20 mobile libraries have been donated to schools across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

