New Taxi App Lowers Stress For Commuters

Millions of South Africans use taxis to travel, but the process can be quite intimidating. In Johannesburg there are dozens of routes in each direction, and taxi ranks can be confusing if you do not know where you are going.

Skhona Khumalo and his team have created an app that will make finding the right taxi routes easier and slightly less stressful. Quite simply, the app shows users exactly where to find the right taxi at ranks, saving time and energy.

Khumalo said he was looking to provide something that "would speak most to where South Africans are right now", and that is how his team decided on an app related to the taxi industry.

The app not only helps you find the right taxi, but also has a chat platform on which you can communicate with other commuters or members of the National Taxi Alliance, who are also involved in this project. This means commuters can use it as a platform to lay complaints and give compliments.

Khumalo says this sets Khwela apart from other transport applications.

"We want to change the narrative in the taxi industry. It is just not good enough to say this industry is bad," he said.

Public relations officer Anele Nzimande says the application has fuelled some excitement.

"At the moment we are doing activations at Bree [taxi rank]. We are really excited about that," she said.

"Even the taxi drivers and officials are excited. We have this perception that the taxi industry wants to be archaic; that they are not open to cool suggestions," she added.

The Khwela team are providing free wi-fi connections for commuters to download the application on Wednesday as part of the activation programme.

"It's such a cool idea, and it is so simple. You could come up with a simple idea that can really innovate an industry," Khumalo said.