No Date In Sight For Supra No-Confidence Vote

There is no date yet in sight to table a postponed motion of no confidence in North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, as the rescheduled date is awaiting a court judgment. EFF North West chairperson Betty Diale told HuffPost that the party was expecting a response from the courts on Monday.

Last week, the EFF launched an urgent court bid to force North West provincial speaker Susan Dantje to allow the vote to be held via secret ballot. Dantje then postponed the motion, pending the outcome of court proceedings.

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) is also expected to discuss Mahumapelo's fate on Monday. Business Day reported that the ANC's top six, which includes President Cyril Ramaphosa, will discuss calls for Mahumapelo's removal before handing deliberations over to the NWC.

Braz de Costa, owner of the looted bottle store says, "everything we work so hard for gets taken away in a couple of minutes".

The call for the premier's removal first came last month from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) during a march to the provincial legislature. Their calls were echoed by members of various communities and soon filtered to politicians.

The SA Communist Party (SACP) and the SA National Civic Association in the province, which are ANC alliance partners, have also joined the calls for Mahumapelo's removal.

The EFF also believe it has garnered enough support from the ANC benches in the legislature for the motion of no confidence in the premier to be successful. Their bid for a secret ballot is to "protect" ANC members voting against Mahumepelo.

The calls for Mahumapelo's removal culminated last week in violent protests erupting in the province's capital, Mahikeng – with running battles between police and protesters, looting of stores and barricading of roads into the CBD. Ramaphosa had to cut short his visit to the U.K. to convene an urgent meeting with ANC leaders over the protests.