WATCH: Mugabe's Nephew Cracks A Joke About A Military 'Coup' - But Bob Seems Unimpressed

A video has emerged of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's nephew, Leo Mugabe, trying to joke about a military "coup" that resulted in his uncle stepping down in November.

In the clip, Mugabe, 94, appears to be half asleep and unimpressed by the joke that his nephew is cracking.

Leo, who himself is the former chairperson of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) tells his uncle that he was also removed from the office through a "coup".

Leo says he only heard that he was no longer the ZIFA chairperson while in Nigeria. He says he heard it through journalists who wanted to get a comment from him about his ouster.

People around the table laugh at Leo's joke, but Mugabe does not seem amused.

According to Zimbabwe Mail the video was shot "inside Mugabe's home after dinner".

WATCH:

News24