Cash-Delivery Employees Arrested In Connection With Cash Heist

Five employees of a cash-delivery company have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist earlier this month.

The men, aged between 30 and 48, were arrested for their role in a robbery on April 13, during which R30-million was stolen.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Gauteng Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the arrests were the result of an investigation by the Hawks' National Bureau of Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime.

On April 13, the gang targeted an armoured cash vehicle that had left a depot in Spartan, east of Johannesburg, en route to Selby. But before it got to its destination, the vehicle stopped in Kensington.

The armoured vehicle was opened from the back, and three men took money bags from it and fled with about R30-million in cash.

"The guards then drove away, only to alert the employer about the 'robbery' a few kilometres away from the scene. They were subsequently found unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where it was established that they apparently drank soft drinks spiked with an unknown substance," Mulamu said.

She said the five people who were arrested were Nkosinathi Feni, 48, Gabriel Mbhango, 35, Siphiwe Hlungwane, 45, Bavuyise Ndaba, 30, and Petros Ndlovu, 38.

Their case had been postponed until next Monday for further investigation. Police are still looking for four other suspects, one of whom was the driver of the armoured vehicle.

Gauteng Hawks head Major-General Prince Mokotedi has applauded the arrests. However, he expressed concern at the high number of these crimes.

"The spate of cash-in-transit heists is a cause for concern. Our members will work around the clock to make sure that outstanding suspects are brought to book, including the stolen money," Mokotedi said.

