Joburg Businessman Wants To Pay Assaulted Soccer Security Guard's Salary For A Year

A Johannesburg businessman has come to the aid of security guard Sabela Maziba, who was brutally assaulted during the chaos that erupted at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. According to TimesLive, Blaine Josephs, founder of the Billion Forex Group, wants to pay Maziba's salary for a year.

At a press briefing on Monday, PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza reportedly named Maziba as the man who was beaten up by fans during Saturday night's rioting. Maziba was reportedly treated for head injuries and had been discharged from hospital.

Josephs told TimesLive he had been battling to track Maziba down.

"I've been on the phone the entire morning trying to find him. When I saw the pictures on Twitter on Sunday morning‚ I thought to myself, no human being should go to work and be assaulted like that. I'm sure in a perfect world‚ he would have loved to stay home with his family on a Saturday night. He went to work to feed his family and that had to happen to him.

"It's unacceptable. What makes it worse is that this gentleman is probably a breadwinner and will have to return to work as soon as he is healed.

"That in itself is traumatic," Josephs reportedly said.

He said he wanted to fly to Durban to meet the security guard, and would match whatever his salary currently is.

Josephs reportedly said he had turned to the media to assist him in his search for the security guard because he was battling to find him.

On Monday, at a press conference, Khoza said that Maziba would be compensated.

Two people were arrested for the violence that broke out on Saturday, News24 reported.

Chaos erupted on Saturday night after Kaizer Chiefs lost to the Free State Stars. Fans rushed on to the field destroying stadium property and camera equipment worth millions, and savagely assaulting Maziba.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa reportedly said a high-level team from his office would be appointed to investigate the violence, according to Eyewitness News.

"We will be probing if the deployment of SAPS, private security personnel and other security agencies were in place according to the plan and whether those that were deployed to provide security at the event reacted as they were expected to and whether they were in a position to prevent the hooliganism and criminality that unfolded," Langa's office reportedly said on Monday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung also reportedly condemned the violence and said the club would cooperate with authorities in their investigations.