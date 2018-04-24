MaXhosa Start A Legal Battle Against Zara

Local label MaXhosa has consulted Moore Attorneys to handle the alleged rip-off of items from their "Khanyisa" range which are being sold at Zara stores in the U.K., New York and South Africa.

"They [Moore Attorneys] have since sent a letter to [Zara's] parent company alerting them of the copyright infringement and our demands. We have taken such steps so as to avoid our works being appropriated and adapted without our consent or permission, " the communications team said in a statement.

The local clothing brand is determined to fight back regardless of the outcome.

"The debate as to whether we shall win the case or not remains, [but] we stand by our decision to fight such a case."

The MaXhosa socks and cardigans in question are popular.

"The cardigan is still available on our online store and has been on runways globally; the piece is still one of our best sellers," they added.

In a private email to HuffPost they explained that similarities in clothing designs do occur — but they feel a clear infringement is evident in this case.

"With regards to fashion, such incidents occur all the time. So it is not the first time — there are works borrowed and inspired works — [but] this is an example of copyright infringement."

According to the luxury South African label, its clients were responsible for sending proof of the infringements, and they are grateful for their evidence.

MaXhosa is now awaiting a reply from Zara. HuffPost attempted to contact the retailer, to offer a right of reply on the allegations.

There had been no response by the time of publication. HuffPost will update readers on developments, should a response be received.