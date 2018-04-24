MPs Train Their Guns On The Guptas, Gigaba and Supra

Malusi Gigaba, minister of home affairs and visitor to the Gupta family's Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg, looks set for a roasting in Parliament. MPs on parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs are gearing up to call him to go and explain how the Guptas received citizenship.

Parliament is readying for another #Gupta-related inquiry. The Home Affairs Committee is discussing the Terms of Reference for an Inquiry into how the Gupta's obtained SA citizenship. — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) April 24, 2018

Gigaba was demoted from the ministry of finance by President Cyril Ramaphosa and he's also been slammed by the High Court, who recently found that he lied under oath. He previously served as minister of home affairs and was exposed by the #GuptaLeaks emails as having been close to the Guptas. Some MPs say he should explain the Guptas' citizenship status.

Some MPs want the Home Affairs Minister, and DG to come back to the committee to give details on #Gupta-citizenship status. — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) April 24, 2018

But it's not only Gigaba who is in MPs' crosshairs: Supra Mahumapelo, the under-fire premier of North West, must also account for his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma's besties.

ANC's Chauke says "Everything about the #Gupta's start in the North West Province... Therefore key individuals become relevant. Individuals, companies that get started. It starts with the Premier of that province". Chauke says NW Premier Supra must also come to Committee. — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) April 24, 2018