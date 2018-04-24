All Sections
    • POLITICS
    24/04/2018 13:35 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    MPs Train Their Guns On The Guptas, Gigaba and Supra

    The portfolio committee on home affairs seem to be livid about the Guptas' freedom of movement.

    Sumaya Hisham / Reuters
    Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

    Malusi Gigaba, minister of home affairs and visitor to the Gupta family's Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg, looks set for a roasting in Parliament. MPs on parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs are gearing up to call him to go and explain how the Guptas received citizenship.

    Gigaba was demoted from the ministry of finance by President Cyril Ramaphosa and he's also been slammed by the High Court, who recently found that he lied under oath. He previously served as minister of home affairs and was exposed by the #GuptaLeaks emails as having been close to the Guptas. Some MPs say he should explain the Guptas' citizenship status.

    But it's not only Gigaba who is in MPs' crosshairs: Supra Mahumapelo, the under-fire premier of North West, must also account for his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma's besties.

