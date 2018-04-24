Proudly South African Slams Zara For MaXhosa Label Rip-Off

Proudly South African on Tuesday expressed its dismay at the alleged replication of items from local clothing label MaXhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo. According to the organisation, the pattern on the cardigans and socks currently available at Zara stores were part of Ngxokolo's "Khanyisa" range.

The organisation says the Spanish fashion retailer should rather consider partnering with local fashion brands.

"Zara is one of the overseas retail chains that entered the local fashion retail market in recent years, and upon whom Proudly South African continues to put pressure to procure locally manufactured garments."

Currently, 100 percent of the retailer's stock is made outside South Africa.

The organisation added: "Given the level of support they enjoy from local South African consumers, it is their moral obligation to return some of their profits to local clothing and textile designers and manufacturers."

Disgruntled South Africans took to Twitter this week after seeing designs identical to Ngxokolo's.

I'm so shook! 😳🤭😦



Zara straight up jacked MaXhosa's signature patterns.... like... COPY AND PASTE!! Bathong - WHO DOES THAT????



Shameless!! pic.twitter.com/ul2yTM68es — marang setshwaelo (@marangdream) April 23, 2018

No statement from @ZARA about this heist they pulled on @MaXhosaByL we want those sox off the shelves @ZARA before the week ends pic.twitter.com/jwoALMSIto — INGA GUBEKA (@ingagubeka) April 24, 2018

Yes, he didn't invent the colours, however the way in which Zara also put together the patterns and the colours, and WHICH colours is obviously MaXhosa. It sucks that that really is how fashion works, but we can't deny that Zara plagiarised here. — Aya Gwanya (@aya_gwanya) April 24, 2018

so how long till they take Maxhosa's jerseys too? and dresses.. and sell them for R1000.00.. — Jalamba (@simphiw_) April 24, 2018

I'm quite gutted about this MaXhosa/Zara saga. Damn man. — Namhla M (@NamhlaM_) April 24, 2018

So MaXhosa by Laduma is now available at Zara? pic.twitter.com/9UaJkI7j52 — Bob's Pfunk (@PhetoloZA) April 24, 2018

HuffPost attempted to contact the retailer for right of reply on the allegations. There has been no response by the time of publication. This is a developing story.