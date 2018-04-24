All Sections
    • NEWS
    24/04/2018 13:58 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Proudly South African Slams Zara For MaXhosa Label Rip-Off

    The organisation says the Spanish fashion retailer should rather consider partnering with local fashion brands.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Models present creations of MaXhosa by Laduma during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Africa at African Pride Melrose Arch Hotel in Johannesburg. November 1, 2014.

    Proudly South African on Tuesday expressed its dismay at the alleged replication of items from local clothing label MaXhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo. According to the organisation, the pattern on the cardigans and socks currently available at Zara stores were part of Ngxokolo's "Khanyisa" range.

    The organisation says the Spanish fashion retailer should rather consider partnering with local fashion brands.

    "Zara is one of the overseas retail chains that entered the local fashion retail market in recent years, and upon whom Proudly South African continues to put pressure to procure locally manufactured garments."

    Currently, 100 percent of the retailer's stock is made outside South Africa.

    The organisation added: "Given the level of support they enjoy from local South African consumers, it is their moral obligation to return some of their profits to local clothing and textile designers and manufacturers."

    Disgruntled South Africans took to Twitter this week after seeing designs identical to Ngxokolo's.

    HuffPost attempted to contact the retailer for right of reply on the allegations. There has been no response by the time of publication. This is a developing story.

    MORE:Laduma NgxokoloNewsProudly South AfricanZara