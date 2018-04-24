All Sections
    • NEWS
    24/04/2018 12:19 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    PSL Says Kaizer Chiefs Will Face Disciplinary Committee

    Chiefs fans assaulted security guards, destroyed broadcasting equipment and torched parts of the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

    • Sport24
    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    The Premier Soccer League [PSL] confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs will appear before a disciplinary committee on Thursday, May 3.

    Amakhosi lost 2-0 to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals last Saturday in Durban, at which point the Soweto giants' supporters invaded the pitch, incensed by the string of poor results under coach Steve Komphela this season.

    Chiefs fans viciously assaulted security guards, destroyed broadcasting equipment and torched parts of the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

    Komphela has since resigned, with Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi taking on the job in the interim.

    The South African Football Association [SAFA] has since called on members of the public to assist the police in identifying those responsible, so that they can charged as soon as possible.

    This is the second time Chiefs has been charged by the PSL this year – their fans caused more crowd trouble last month at the FNB Stadium.

    The PSL statement read:

    "The Premier Soccer League has charged Kaizer Chiefs FC with bringing the league into disrepute and misconduct.

    "The charges follow Saturday (April 21, 2018) night's Nedbank Cup fixture against Free State Stars FC, where supporters invaded the pitch, assaulted some supporters and security officials and damaged property at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

    "Kaizer Chiefs will appear before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on May 3, 2018 at 6pm."

    Sport24

    • Sport24
