Chester Missing's Creator Explores 'Joy As A Political Act' In 'Puppet Guy'

South African ventriloquist Conrad Koch — the hilarious handler of the indomitable Chester Missing — is taking to the stage again with his latest one-man show, "Puppet Guy". Koch's new show delves into South African politics in a light-hearted and joyful manner, he says.

In an interview with HuffPost editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee, Koch explained that he had to do a great deal of self-reflection to create a show that does not alienate any group of people.

The ventriloquist behind the unstoppably tjatjarag puppet Chester Missing shares his journey to finding the lighter side of politics in South Africa.

"How do you create a space that is joyful? That you offer everyone joy, so that no one feels isolated – because that is the problem with comedy" said Koch

Watch as Conrad Koch shares the journey of making "Puppet Guy":

The show will run at Montecasino from April 25 — May 27.

Keen to find out who will be featured in the show? Conrad Koch gives HuffPost a teaser of what to expect. Take a look: