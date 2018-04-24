All Sections
    24/04/2018 12:20 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Teenage Boy Dies In Protests In Taung, North West

    STRINGER / AFP / Getty Images

    Violent protests in Taung, North West, have claimed the life of a teenage boy, police said on Tuesday. Protests have gripped parts of the North West for the past week, as citizens call for provincial premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign, after a vote of no confidence in him was postponed.

    Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the 16-year-old died during protest action on Monday, but provided no further details.

    A murder case has since been opened.

    Mokgwabone said protesters had looted several shops, set buildings alight and attacked police officers on Monday.

    He said a building was also set alight in Stella on Tuesday morning.

    One person had been arrested for public violence.

    Mokgwabone said 11 people had been arrested in Christiana for possession of suspected stolen goods.

    This was due to the Economic Freedom Fighters going to court to demand that the vote be held via secret ballot, "to protect" African National Congress members who wanted to oust him.

