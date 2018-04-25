Another 'Irregular' Gupta VAT Refund Revealed

For the second time, the Guptas were allowed to claim a multimillion-rand VAT payout via a third party, Times Select reported. Court documents reportedly show how on April 11, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) paid R89-million to a third party, In House Wages. The money was reportedly intended for the Gupta's Optimum Coal Mine.

In June last year, City Press revealed that the Guptas received a R70-million VAT refund payment via a third party, in an allegedly irregular, third-party payment. In that case, the Guptas reportedly wanted the money paid into an overseas bank account. At the time, the Guptas were fighting off bank account closures from all major South African banks.

But Sars insiders reportedly said this was not allowed, and that tax refunds could only be paid into the taxpayer's account. Sars reportedly received internal and external legal advice that the payout was not legal, and various Sars employees were unhappy that the payment was made.

The payment, intended for Oakbay Investments, was paid to a third party anyway, allegedly with the help of former Sars boss Tom Moyane.

Sars vehemently denied that it was Moyane who pushed for the payment to be authorised, Fin24 reported at the time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March, and the first Gupta VAT refund was reportedly one of the reasons.

According to Times Select, Ramaphosa cited the "management of VAT refunds" as among the reasons for Moyane's suspension.

Optimum was reportedly placed under business rescue in February. But business rescue practitioners reportedly found out about the VAT refund made to the third party and went to court last week to try to have the funds frozen.

The payment was reportedly revealed in Optimum Coal's business rescue plan, published on Monday, according to Times Select.