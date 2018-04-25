Duchess Of Cambridge Paid Tribute To Princess Diana While Leaving The Hospital In Red Dress

Even though she's been gone for 20 years, Princess Diana is still in the minds and hearts of her family.

After giving birth to her third child — a baby boy — on Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge presented her son outside the Lindo Wing of London's St. Mary's Hospital wearing a red Jenny Packham dress with a white Peter Pan collar.

Royal watchers were quick to point out that the late Diana wore a similar dress nearly 34 years ago, when she presented Prince Harry to the public after giving birth to her second child.

People magazine notes that Packham, a British fashion house, designed all three of Middleton's post-birth outfits, including a blue-and-white polka dot dress that also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs The Lindo Wing with Prince George at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013.

After giving birth to her first child, Prince George, in 2013, Catherine presented the future King of England to the world wearing a dress that evoked the memory of Diana, who wore a green-and-white polka dot dress when she left the very same hospital Kate and William's children were born in after giving birth to William in 1982.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their newborn son Prince William on the steps of St Mary's Hospital, London, June 1982.

The third royal baby, whose name has yet to be released to the public, arrived at 11:01 a.m. BST, weighing eight pounds, seven ounces. Kensington Palace noted that the Royal Family was "delighted" with the news.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Will and Kate also expressed their gratitude to hospital staff through the palace's Twitter account.

Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Before going home with their new addition, Will ushered Prince George and Princess Charlotte inside the hospital to meet their new baby brother. During the short walk from the car to the hospital, Charlotte, 2, charmed the crowd with her perfect royal wave as older bro George looked up at the massive crowd briefly before looking down as he walked toward the door.

Charlotte made such an impression on the public that her blue floral dress — made by Little Alice London — sold out in all sizes, according to the Daily Mail.

Werk that wave, Charlotte!

For those wondering why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't pay a visit to the royal couple and their newborn, it turns out that they were attending an event that had already been scheduled in advance.

The couple, who are getting married in May, attended a memorial service to commemorate the anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence, a British man who was killed in "a racially charged attack 25 years ago at the age of 18," reports People magazine.

Markle was also left out of the birth announcement, because, according to royal expert Marlene Koenig, she's not officially a member of the Royal Family yet.

"She is not a relative at this time," Koenig told Harper's Bazaar. "Meghan is Harry's fiancée, but is not yet Auntie Meghan."

"If the baby had been born after the wedding, Meghan would certainly have been included. It is not a snub," she explained.

