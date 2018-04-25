ICYMI: Here's How Bonang Slew At Global Gift Nelson Mandela Centenary Dinner

South African media personality Bonang Matheba hosted the Global Gift Nelson Mandela Centenary Dinner at the Rosewood Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

True to form, the South African stunner turned heads when she took to the red carpet alongside Global Gift Foundation's honorary chairperson, Vanessa Williams, and entertainer Beverley Knight.

In 2017, she attended the event as a special guest alongside Eva Longoria, among others.

President and founder of the foundation Maria Bravo acknowledged her generosity, work ethic, and determination at the 2017 event, then invited Bonang back as host.

Also attending the event was Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

If the pictures are anything to go by, our girl sure gave the people what they want — and we're here for the slayage.

(From left to right) Maria Bravo, Bonang Matheba, Beverley Knight and Vanessa Williams attending the Nelson Mandela Global Gift Gala, at the Rosewood Hotel, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)