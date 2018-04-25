Mabuza Faces Tough SOE Accountability Questions In Parliament

All eyes will be on Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday, when he tells the National Assembly what he has done to improve the lack of accountability and enforcement of sanctions against board directors and management of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) since he became the country's second-in-charge.

But it isn't the only question relating to accountability that he will face in the National Assembly.

ACDP MP Steve Swart is expected to ask the question about the accountability of SOE boards.

Swart will ask "whether [Mabuza] has taken any steps since 27 February 2018 to improve the lack of accountability and enforcement of sanctions against board directors and management of state-owned enterprises, given their failure to comply with laws, codes and internal processes, as highlighted in various reports, including the State of Capture report, as well as various parliamentary inquiries, including those of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises and the Ad Hoc Committee on the SA Broadcasting Corporation board inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board".

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen will raise a matter he often raised with President Cyril Ramaphosa when he was deputy president - that of ministers' attendance of the National Assembly.

Steenhuisen will ask Mabuza if he "has put any mechanisms in place to ensure that members of the executive appear before the National Assembly to deal with government business". If not, what is the position in this regard? If so, what are the relevant details?

ANC MPs who intend to ask questions, will focus on the economy.

ANC MP Elsie Coleman will ask: "What has he found are the current sentiments of international investors with regard to investor confidence in the South African economy, following the recent announcements on 23 March 2018 by Moody's Investors Service on the economic outlook for the country?"

Fellow ANC MP Andrew Madella will ask: "In light of the need for social partners to agree on a social compact that will absorb many young persons in skills training programmes, internships and employment opportunities, what progress has been made in the implementation of commitments of the Youth Employment Accord and what measures are in place to ensure that social partners implement the resolutions?"

ANC MP Sharome Van Schalkwyk will also ask: "What [are] the government's strategic plans to build strong partnerships in which efficient and accountable government agencies, responsible citizens and businesses, effective trade unions and civil society, work together for the common good in the creation of decent work on a scale that will make an impact on poverty, inequality and unemployment?"

Meanwhile, African Independent Congress MP Lulama Ntshayisa will also have his eye on the economy. He will ask Mabuza what plans he has in place to align intergovernmental and interdepartmental relations to address the challenges of infrastructure and ensure the success of public employment and anti-poverty programmes in the country.

The sitting is expected to start at 15:00.

-- Writing: Jan Gerber, News24