    ENTERTAINMENT
    25/04/2018 14:01 SAST

    Powerpuff Girls Make Their Way To South Africa

    Live-action versions of the popular cartoon characters are set to perform at the Cartoon Network Live! show.  

    Channel24
    Reuters Photographer / Reuters

    Live-action avatars of the six-time Emmy nominated cartoon "The Powerpuff Girls" will be heading to South African shores for the first time.

    The crime-fighting trio, made up of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, are set to perform at the Cartoon Network Live! show.

    If you're a fan, you can look out for the Powerpuff Girls in Cape Town from June 26, and Johannesburg from July 3, as they join forces with other Cartoon Network characters at the Cartoon Network Live! show.

    A post shared some years ago by the Powerpuff Girls (@powerpuffgirls):

    On #DayOfTheGirl, the Powerpuff Girls hope that girls everywhere stay confident, courageous, and committed to following your dreams. There's no limit to what you can achieve! 👯 #powerpuffgirls #istandwithgirls #ppg

    A post shared by The Powerpuff Girls (@powerpuffgirls) on

    Details for the show tour:

    Cape Town:

    June 26 – July 1

    Grand Arena, GrandWest

    Tickets: R245 — R365

    Johannesburg:

    July 3 – July 15

    Monetcasino

    Tickets: R175 — R390

    Channel24

    • Channel24
