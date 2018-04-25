Powerpuff Girls Make Their Way To South Africa

Live-action avatars of the six-time Emmy nominated cartoon "The Powerpuff Girls" will be heading to South African shores for the first time.

The crime-fighting trio, made up of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, are set to perform at the Cartoon Network Live! show.

If you're a fan, you can look out for the Powerpuff Girls in Cape Town from June 26, and Johannesburg from July 3, as they join forces with other Cartoon Network characters at the Cartoon Network Live! show.

Details for the show tour:

Cape Town:

June 26 – July 1

Grand Arena, GrandWest

Tickets: R245 — R365

Johannesburg:

July 3 – July 15

Monetcasino

Tickets: R175 — R390

