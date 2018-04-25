Shaun Abrahams: AfriForum Is 'Grandstanding And Misleading The Public' About Malema Charges

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams has accused lobby group AfriForum of "grandstanding" in its attempts to bring a private prosecution against EFF leader Julius Malema, and says it is misinforming the public.

Last week, Afriforum announced it wanted to bring a private prosecution against Malema, based on charges of fraud and corruption that he was never prosecuted for several years ago.

The case relates to an allegedly corrupt Limpopo roads tender awarded to On Point Engineering in 2009, in which Malema's family trust reportedly held shares.

That case was struck off the roll when Malema's co-accused repeatedly did not come to court because he was ill. The case has not be re-enrolled since, but this does not mean there is no prima facie case against Malema.

According to News24, the announcement was made by AfriForum's private prosecution unit's head, Advocate Gerrie Nel.

In an interview with Times Select last Friday, AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said the lobby group wanted to force the NPA to either drop the charges or re-enroll the case.

"That is our role at the moment, to make sure they do their job and if they don't, we will," Kriel reportedly said.

According to EWN, Abrahams said AfriForum was trying to bring a private prosecution before the NPA's processes were exhausted. He reportedly said a new prosecuting team was appointed to the case.

"I was, even before this NGO [AfriForum] had gone public on this matter, placed under the perception that the NPA may be ready to announce a decision. So, I was surprised when this NGO all of a sudden announces they are ready to prosecute Malema. It was unbecoming quite frankly, to say the least," he reportedly said.

News24 reported that Abrahams said AfriForum had written to the NPA, asking about its decision, and then "opportunistically ran to the media".

"I have been advised that this matter is presently under consideration and at a very advanced stage. It is not under review by any prosecutor, as the public has been made to believe. Anyone that announces a private prosecution prior to the process being concluded, is grandstanding and misinforming the public," he reportedly said.