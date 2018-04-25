Saftu Strike Update: At Least 10,000 March Countrywide

Updates on the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) strike; April 25, 2018.

1 PM

According to the South African Police Service [SAPS], at least 10,000 workers attended Saftu strike marches around the country as they reached their peak at midday.

#SAFTUstrike Metro Police say about 2000 people. This is the first wave. pic.twitter.com/lIYsj3sYzO — Nushera Raisa (@nushera) April 25, 2018

The memorandum in Johannesburg was passed to representatives of Gauteng premier David Makhura; his office received and signed the memorandum.

The memorandum has been signed and received by the premier's office #SAFTUstrike #SAFTUJoburgMarch pic.twitter.com/ZJr5ehyfBW — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 25, 2018

At Premier's office to hand over a memo#SAFTUstrike pic.twitter.com/QtogxXywqP — SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) April 25, 2018

In Cape Town, protesters assembled outside Parliament for the memorandum to be signed. In Port Elizabeth, the protestors showed their disapproval of the ANC outside Florence Matomela House in Govan Mbeki Avenue.

#SAFTUstrike protesters have arrived at Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall after a 3 hour march @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/qjAKiSzt2M — Raahil Sain (@RaahilSain) April 25, 2018

12 noon

After a slow start in the morning, the Saftu strike finally gained momentum during midday as a sea of red was predominantly seen throughout the country. Hundreds turned into thousands as the nationwide strike as Vavi asked for high discipline to his members.

East London leg of the #SAFTUstrike "Asiyifuni iAgenda yamaKapitali" pic.twitter.com/HzJVkEptRu — Mfana kaMshengu (@Mshengu_1) April 25, 2018

Members of the strike will now hand over a memorandum to their respective cities with heavy police presence visible.

Saftu members have arrived at the Cape Town Civic Centre. #SAFTUStrike KP pic.twitter.com/Ok7Bkd0C2y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

#SAFTUStrike Members will now hand over a memorandum to the City Of Cape Town rejecting its budget. GLS pic.twitter.com/ytpVMlAwNj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

11am

It has so far been a peaceful nationwide strike; no violence or other incidents have been reported. Saftu marshalls have made an effort to keep order and ensure the strike goes smoothly.

#SAFTUstrike Saftu marshalls have made the effort to ensure that the protest runs smoothly.@News24 (@ChristinaPitt94) pic.twitter.com/oby6QnruMa — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) April 25, 2018

Protestors from various have since been moving swiftly to the assembly points designated to them, as the people of the Cape Town marched to the Civic Centre, while KZN and Gauteng protesters made their way to their respective departments of labour.

10am

Marchers keeping their spirits high with song, as they await the Saftu leadership. The march is delayed because of the national bus strike #SAFTUstrike pic.twitter.com/1jWeIElCzT — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 25, 2018

Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth were at the forefront of the Saftu nationwide strike on Wednesday. Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is addressing the strikers after a slight delay caused by the bus strike.

"We are occupying the City of Jhb,we are too many to https://t.co/PaoAtSK7ZV we do that ,let us keep the peace"

SAFTU GS#SaftuStrike #ScrapNewLabourLaws pic.twitter.com/z0KCTJaMOJ — SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) April 25, 2018

Lots of support for the #SAFTUstrike in Nelson Mandela Bay as workers make their way down to Vuyisile Mini square. (@DerrickSpies) pic.twitter.com/75q2GQe9qs — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) April 25, 2018

As workers arrive at Cape Town assemble point...to march to parliament #SAFTUStrike #ScrapNewLabourLaws pic.twitter.com/a8mwQ8UTPg — SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) April 25, 2018

The park grounds were packed, with hundreds of protesters dressed in their Saftu and Numsa gear creating a sea of red.

A placard that grabbed attention featured President Ramaphosa, pictured with horns on his head and the caption, "Am I worth R20 now?" The placard appeared to refer to the Marikana massacre and the infamous incident in which game-farm owner Ramaphosa bid on an R18-million buffalo.

9am

Saftu members have started gathering in Newtown, Johannesburg, ahead of the planned march against proposed new labour laws. Attendance was expected to grow, as thousands of protesters from around the nation were scheduled to start the nationwide march from 10am.

#SAFTUstrike Protestors have started gathering in Newtown for today's march in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/BolJBjRo3o — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

#SAFTUstrike Today's marchers have a message for Cyril Ramaphosa as they gather in Newtown, JHB. pic.twitter.com/95m0L7Jkqi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018

#SAFTUStrike The first collection of strikers our team has seen gather in Newtown, Johannesburg as part of today's action over the #NationalMinimimWage expected in cities around the country. pic.twitter.com/m99RVn6wXx — Erin Bates (@ermbates) April 25, 2018

#SAFTUstrike

More people arrive in Newtown ahead of the march pic.twitter.com/L8pMnqWVXc — POWER987News (@POWER987News) April 25, 2018

It was the crowd in Durban that seemed to have attracted more protesters, as a massive group arrived at King DiniZulu Park.

Numbers just got much bigger for the #SAFTUstrike in Durban. A massive group have just arrived at King DiniZulu Park. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/KODOzMMEUk — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) April 25, 2018

8am

The SA Federation of Trade Unions [Saftu] embarked on a countrywide protest on Wednesday over the proposed national minimum wage of R20 per hour and changes to the labour law.

But the ongoing unresolved bus strike and lack of transport hindered the attendances. Nonetheless, the repeated call for there to be no violence may have prompted workers to stay at home.

#SAFTUStrike Johannesburg CBD is so quiet, it seems many have heeded the call to stay away from work. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/fkB9zQDpNj — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) April 25, 2018

There's a strong police presence at the #SAFTUstrike in Durban this morning. The crowd however is still quite small. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/t5ugUJkToa — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) April 25, 2018

After Cosatu stated that it would not be part of the strike, it was reported that schools and train services would not be affected.

JHB - Alexandra: #ProtestAction (Update): RT @MrMashashe @TrafficSA Alex, London Rd near Alex Mall roads leading to N3 blocked pic.twitter.com/zV5txGnA8l — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 25, 2018