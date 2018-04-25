All Sections
    • NEWS
    25/04/2018 11:56 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Saftu Strike Update: At Least 10,000 March Countrywide

    Memoranda have been handed over to government officers in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

    Updates on the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) strike; April 25, 2018.

    1 PM

    According to the South African Police Service [SAPS], at least 10,000 workers attended Saftu strike marches around the country as they reached their peak at midday.

    The memorandum in Johannesburg was passed to representatives of Gauteng premier David Makhura; his office received and signed the memorandum.

    In Cape Town, protesters assembled outside Parliament for the memorandum to be signed. In Port Elizabeth, the protestors showed their disapproval of the ANC outside Florence Matomela House in Govan Mbeki Avenue.

    12 noon

    After a slow start in the morning, the Saftu strike finally gained momentum during midday as a sea of red was predominantly seen throughout the country. Hundreds turned into thousands as the nationwide strike as Vavi asked for high discipline to his members.

    Members of the strike will now hand over a memorandum to their respective cities with heavy police presence visible.

    11am

    It has so far been a peaceful nationwide strike; no violence or other incidents have been reported. Saftu marshalls have made an effort to keep order and ensure the strike goes smoothly.

    Protestors from various have since been moving swiftly to the assembly points designated to them, as the people of the Cape Town marched to the Civic Centre, while KZN and Gauteng protesters made their way to their respective departments of labour.

    10am

    Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth were at the forefront of the Saftu nationwide strike on Wednesday. Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is addressing the strikers after a slight delay caused by the bus strike.

    The park grounds were packed, with hundreds of protesters dressed in their Saftu and Numsa gear creating a sea of red.

    A placard that grabbed attention featured President Ramaphosa, pictured with horns on his head and the caption, "Am I worth R20 now?" The placard appeared to refer to the Marikana massacre and the infamous incident in which game-farm owner Ramaphosa bid on an R18-million buffalo.

    9am

    Saftu members have started gathering in Newtown, Johannesburg, ahead of the planned march against proposed new labour laws. Attendance was expected to grow, as thousands of protesters from around the nation were scheduled to start the nationwide march from 10am.

    It was the crowd in Durban that seemed to have attracted more protesters, as a massive group arrived at King DiniZulu Park.

    8am

    The SA Federation of Trade Unions [Saftu] embarked on a countrywide protest on Wednesday over the proposed national minimum wage of R20 per hour and changes to the labour law.

    But the ongoing unresolved bus strike and lack of transport hindered the attendances. Nonetheless, the repeated call for there to be no violence may have prompted workers to stay at home.

    After Cosatu stated that it would not be part of the strike, it was reported that schools and train services would not be affected.

