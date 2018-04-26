NEWS & POLITICS Minimum Wage Bill: 'Flawed, But Takes Into Account Economic Realities' National Minimum Wage Research Initiative project coordinator shares the pitfalls of the proposed bill and sheds light on the implications of raising the hourly wage. More Videos Will New IAAF Rule For Female Athletes Affect Cast... U.S. War Veteran Receives First Full Male Genital... 5 Things You Should Know About Laduma Ngxokolo Khwela : 'A Simple Idea Innovating The Taxi Indu Starbucks Does Damage Control Following Racist Arr...