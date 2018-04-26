All Sections
    26/04/2018 16:46 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Christo Wiese’s Titan Group Suing Steinhoff For R59-Billion

    The claims relate to investments made by Wiese’s Titan group of companies in Steinhoff in 2015 and 2016.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Companies in Christo Wiese's Titan Group have announced that they are suing embattled retailer Steinhoff for R59-billion rand, News24 reported on Thursday.

    According to Reuters, here's a brief from the statement issued by the Titan Group.

    * Costs in Christo Wiese's Titan Group lodges claims of R59-billion against Steinhoff.

    * Claims relate to cash investments made by the Titan Group in Steinhoff in 2015 and 2016.

    * Second claim relates to group's capital injection into Steinhoff in 2016 to enable it to meet its debt obligations at the time of its acquisition of us mattress firm.

    * Companies claim cancellation of agreement entered into with Steinhoff in 2015 whereby the Titan Group subscribed for shares in Steinhoff.

    * Wiese said his company is fully prepared to work with claimants to ensure Steinhoff remains and continues as sustainable company.

    * In 2015 Titan subscribed for shares in Steinhoff following acquisition of Pepkor. The companies now claim repayment of the subscription amount.

