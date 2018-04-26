De Lille Opens Up Over Speculation Of Move To Another Party

Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says that only once she has exonerated herself, will she decide on her political future – which could entail shifting allegiance to another political party.

In an interview with HuffPost, De Lille was asked to comment on speculation that she is considering a move from the DA to the EFF or the ANC. She did not rule it out, instead saying that she won't be able to plan her future until her "damaged" reputation has been fixed.

"I cannot plan my future with a cloud hanging over me. My reputation has been damaged. Integrity is something that you cannot buy. I will fight to prove my innocence, and then I will decide what I'm planning for my future," she said.

"If I hug Cyril Ramaphosa, people say I am going to join the ANC. If I speak at an EFF memorial for Mama Winnie Mandela, people say I am going to join the EFF. People are entitled to speculate."

Please remember that this clause cannot be applied retrospectively. This campaign to taint my reputation and get rid of me without due process being followed with the disciplinary hearing is so desperate. https://t.co/6abfqra44r — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 25, 2018

Also this wasn't part of reasons for tonight's motion so why mention it deliberately. The motion cannot be applied retrospectively. "On message, in volume, over time" hasn't worked here because the truth will always survive. https://t.co/6abfqra44r — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 25, 2018

On Wednesday, the Cape Town city council passed a motion of no confidence in De Lille.

News24 reported that 138 councillors debated her future in the council chamber for three hours. In a statement from the DA afterwards, the party revealed that 97 councillors eventually voted in support of the motion.

The matter will now move upwards to the DA's federal executive, to which De Lille will be expected to make representations on why she should not step down.

De Lille said she is entitled to her rights to a fair hearing.

"It's all about due process which must be followed. We are all equal before the law, and I am entitled to my rights to a fair hearing. While I am defending myself in an internal hearing, a third attempt for a motion of no confidence was made — before due processes or the the outcome of the disciplinary hearing were finalised," she said.

"I had 25 public meetings this month. Not in one meeting did someone say they lost confidence in me. Did those who voted in support of the motion consult their branches to check whether they had lost confidence in me? I am prepared to go all the way to test the constitutionality of this clause [the DA's 'accountability' clause]. Today it will be me; tomorrow it will be someone else."