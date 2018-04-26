EFF Wins North West By-Election – Taking Seat From ANC

The EFF has won a by-election in North West's Ditsobotla municipality, taking a seat from the ANC.

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday released results of seven by-elections held on Wednesday in three provinces – namely Gauteng, North West and Western Cape.

The DA retained the five seats they won in the 2016 local government elections — three in Gauteng and two in Western Cape.

The ANC also retained one seat in the Ward 92 by-election in Johannesburg.

The EFF's Bongani Patrick Cekiso, meanwhile, claimed victory in Ward 15 in Ditsobotla, taking the seat from the ANC.

"The party won the seat from the ANC, with 36.48 percent of the votes cast, compared to 54.79 percent that the ANC received in the 2016 municipal elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 48.67 percent," the IEC said on its website on Thursday.

The EFF in North West saluted its "ground forces" following the victory, praising them for a "militant campaign".

"We salute the Ward 15 branch command team, our tireless volunteers, provincial elections team, our public representatives and all ground forces for their efforts and commitments for making it possible.

"This is a signal that the EFF is a beacon of hope to the hopeless masses of our people in North West," said EFF North West spokesperson Baruti Daniel Sephelle in a statement.

The party also thanked voters for rejecting the ANC amid mass protests over more alleged Gupta scandals involving premier Supra Mahumapelo.

"Our people rejected them even after they've slaughtered three cows, printed T-shirts and gave them food parcels, which were intent on buying their votes, but [they] chose superior logic," the statement said.

It further called on the ANC to stop denying the "democratic choice" of the people.

The other six results are as follows:

DA councillors:

Lionel Mervin Greenberg in Ward 72 in Johannesburg. The party retained the seat, increasing its margin to 91.69 percent of the vote, following a 32.49 percent turnout.

David Leonard Hensman in Ward 88 in Johannesburg. The DA retained the seat, with a slightly reduced margin of 79.66 percent of the votes after a 25.26 percent turnout.

Daryl Johnston in Ward 47 in Tshwane. The party retained the seat, increasing its margin to 95.18 percent of the votes cast after a 31.82 percent turnout.

Mac-Lizia Rhuenda Solomons in Ward 10 in Breede Valley. The DA retained the seat with a slightly reduced margin of 48.73 percent after a 55.77 percent turnout.

Jannie van der Westhuizen in Ward 18 in George, retaining the seat with a slightly reduced margin of 81.98 percent of the votes after a 40.49 percent turnout.

ANC councillor:

Violet Ncikazi Chauke in Ward 92 in Johannesburg. The ANC retained the seat it won in the 2016 local elections, increasing its vote to 47.88 percent after 26.01 percent of voters turned up.

